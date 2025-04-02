Bringing warmth even without the cold: The must-have item for every home

"There is something about fire that unites, something intimate and bonding. The well-worn phrase 'the campfire gathering' is not just a saying—it truly brings the household together, and there aren't many elements that can do that," explains Roni Tadmor, Israel market manager at Ortal Heat. "Not long ago, fireplaces were considered seasonal. Today, they are primarily a design element. They are the piece, the style of the space—whether they are on or off, whether it's summer or winter. Israelis have fallen in love with fireplaces and what they represent—romance, nostalgia, and warmth."

With the development of new technologies, fireplaces have also made their way into urban apartments, becoming more accessible. Advanced technologies that eliminate the need for a traditional chimney allow the installation of fireplaces with thin piping placed under the flooring or in lowered ceilings—making them suitable for urban spaces as well.

Planning and design: Orly Silver, courtesy of Ortal Heat (credit: Oded Smadar) Planning and design by Orly Silver, courtesy of Ortal Heat (credit: Oded Smadar) Designed by Lena Anderson, courtesy of Ortal Heat (credit: ELAD GONEN)

But what makes fireplaces special in the spring season is that they don't just provide heat. Spring, with its warming weather, is the perfect time to enjoy a fireplace even when it is not lit. "A fireplace doesn’t have to be in use all the time to be significant," says Tadmor. "Even when turned off, it is an atmospheric element that instills a sense of warmth in any space—exactly when it's needed most, during the transitional period between winter and summer."

Spring, the season of renewal, is an excellent time to bring the fireplace element into the home and make it part of the décor. Its warm appearance and aesthetic enhancement of open spaces and living rooms make the fireplace a design piece with added value—one that, by the way, is becoming increasingly relevant not only in the living room but also in spaces such as bedrooms, family corners, and more.

Roni Tadmor (credit: PR) Ortal Heat (credit: Arik Lengel) Ortal Heat - new technology (credit: PR)

Finally, with the start of the renovation season and preparations for summer, this is a great opportunity to adopt the fireplace as a year-round design element. Electric fireplaces and other categories allow everyone to find the right solution for them—with a wide price range that includes options from NIS 2,000 up to NIS 30,000. Spring is not only a time to upgrade the home but also to experience the fireplace in a new way—as an element that brings warmth even when the cold is no longer present.