Partner group expands its services for business customers: Launches managed services line

The Partner communications group is deepening its activity in the business market and launching a managed services line in exclusive collaboration with the IT services company RELINE.

Business customers will benefit from comprehensive service under one professional roof, allowing them to work with a single provider that consolidates all products. This includes a full service package, support, and guidance across all areas of business computing: cloud, 365M, backup, cybersecurity and protection against cyberattacks, outsourcing services, DR, and the implementation of additional IT solutions.

Partner will provide tailored solutions for each customer through a team of experts, from the consultation and specification phase to implementation and ongoing support.

Avi Dvora, VP of the Business Customers Division at Partner: “Today, we are expanding the range of services we offer our business customers to provide them with a 360-degree solution in a One Stop Shop, allowing them to focus on growing their business.” Avi Dvora, VP of the Business Customers Division at Partner (credit: YANAI YECHIEL)

Roi Adir, CEO of RELINE: “We are pleased and proud of our collaboration with Partner, a move that reflects a deep and strategic relationship that is unique in today’s communications market. This partnership will enable us, together with Partner, to provide customers with end-to-end solutions at the highest level. We are already seeing positive results in the field, and the collaboration between the two companies brings significant advantages to our customers thanks to the combined resources and advanced capabilities of both organizations.”