Every DIY enthusiast must have these tools

Whether it’s hanging a picture or a shelf on the wall, installing a cabinet, or making a minor sink repair, there are a few essential tools that everyone must have—tools that make daily tasks easier and more manageable.

Yigal Beysorin, head of the tools department at the electrical and lighting chain Erco, has compiled a list of ten must-have tools for every home, all available at any time and for up to NIS 1,000.

Let's start with a household essential: A carpenter’s hammer with a fiberglass handle that prevents slipping and ensures a firm grip, priced at just NIS 26.40 per unit.

A quality screwdriver set suitable for different types of screws is also essential. There are two main types of screwdrivers—Phillips (cross) and flathead. We recommend having a diverse set of screwdrivers in different sizes to fit various screws. We have compiled a must-have set for every home, including an insulated screwdriver set with 2 Phillips screwdrivers, 3 flathead screwdrivers, and 1 additional screwdriver, priced at only NIS 146.60 per unit. A quality screwdriver set (credit: PR)

The next essential tool is pliers. A universal plier is recommended for every household toolset, as it can be helpful in many situations, including gripping small parts, loosening components, and cutting wires. At Erco, you can find a multi-purpose plier with 15 tools in 1 for just NIS 39 per unit. A plier (credit: PR)

A very important accessory, especially for those who want to hang pictures straight, is a level. This small tool has a huge impact in preventing frustration. Erco offers a variety of levels in different sizes, featuring three measurement modes and a magnetic strip for a stable grip, starting at NIS 29.30 per unit.

A measuring tape is a must-have in every home. It is used to measure anything accurately—whether hanging a picture or multiple pictures in alignment, installing a new curtain, or ensuring a piece of furniture fits the space. A small yet crucial item available at a low price, starting at NIS 6 per unit, depending on length.

A high-quality utility knife will be extremely useful for precise cutting and trimming. Erco offers an 18mm utility knife with a locking wheel and three blades for just NIS 14.90 per unit.

Another super important item, which helps keep all tools organized, is a sturdy and spacious toolbox with a metal lock, including an organizer and a drill holder. Erco offers a selection of toolboxes, starting at 39 shekels and up to NIS 235.30.

And since we're on the topic of organization, it's also important to have a storage organizer with pull-out drawers for sorting screws, nails, wall plugs, and more. An organizer with 11 pull-out drawers costs just NIS 73.90 per unit. Yigal Beysorin, head of the tools department at the electrical and lighting chain Erco (credit: DORON LETZTER)

For more advanced users, it’s worth having a CAT-brand electric hammer drill/driver, known for its reliability and performance. It features a two-speed gearbox, automatic chuck, variable speed in two directions, LED lighting, maximum torque for tough tasks, a rubber-coated grip handle, and automatic spindle lock, available at a promotional price of only NIS 699 per unit instead of NIS 997.43 at all Erco branches and on the Erco website.

To go with it, consider adding an 8-piece carbide drill bit set for drilling into concrete, compatible with the CAT drill/driver, priced at just NIS 83.70.