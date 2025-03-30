Dry shampoo – no need to wash your hair

Many women struggle with hair that becomes oily quickly after washing but know that daily washing can disrupt the scalp's natural balance, leading to dryness and irritation. Dry shampoo offers an easy and convenient solution that refreshes the hair quickly and extends the time between washes—a well-known secret among social media stars and professional stylists.

Why use dry shampoo? According to Dr. Lehavit Akerman, a dermatology expert and chair of the Israeli Society for Dermatologic Surgery: "Frequent washing dries out the scalp and disrupts its natural oil balance, which can throw off oil regulation and production as the scalp tries to compensate for the dryness. Using dry shampoo between washes can help regulate oil removal, prevent excessive greasiness, and benefit not only the hair’s appearance but also scalp health. Additionally, drying the hair with a blow dryer, straightener, or curling iron after every wash can cause damage. In contrast, dry shampoo allows you to refresh your hair without restyling it each time.

Another advantage of dry shampoo is its ability to neutralize unpleasant odors such as smoke, cigarettes, and cooking smells, giving the hair a fresh scent quickly and easily."

Batiste's dry shampoo (credit: Batiste)

Does dry shampoo replace regular washing? It’s important to understand that dry shampoo does not completely replace washing with water. Instead, it serves as a complementary solution that helps extend the time between washes and maintain a healthier scalp in the long run.

For those concerned about the white powder—there’s no need to worry! The formula is based on rice starch, a natural ingredient that absorbs excess oil and moisture from the scalp, leaving hair fresh and clean. After spraying the dry shampoo, massage the scalp thoroughly and brush the hair—the powder will disappear completely, adding volume and a natural texture.

The scent of the rinse-free shampoo is mild and pleasant, without being overpowering. This is an advantage for a product designed for use when showering isn’t an option—the fragrance provides just enough freshness. The perfume does not linger on the hair for long, which may be seen as either a benefit or a drawback, depending on personal preference.

Batiste’s dry shampoo is available in several scents: Classic, Spring Blossom, Cherry, or Tropical.

Price: NIS 29.90–33.90

Where: Leading pharmacy and grocery chains