The athlete’s path: Oakley expands is eyewear collection

Oakley, the leading sports and fashion brand, expands its eyewear collection with two new models: Enigma Ink and Enigma Mass. These glasses combine advanced technology with groundbreaking design, offering wearers a high-quality visual experience alongside a unique personal expression.

Elite athletes Kylian Mbappé, Damian Lillard, and Diamond DeShields have already embraced the new collection—not just on the field but also in everyday life. “On the field, everything revolves around precision and focus,” says Mbappé. “But off the field, Enigma Mass allows me to express myself differently with a bold and unconventional design.”

Enigma Ink is a dramatic model for those with bold style, featuring a square frame that provides a wide field of vision, polished steel temples with a unique design, and TruBridge pads for a customized fit. The model offers a sleek and thin design with a minimalist frame that balances functionality and style. Both models include an advanced grip mechanism to prevent slipping and ensure maximum comfort throughout the day.

Elinor Bor Ben-Zvi, VP of Marketing at Luxottica Israel: “Oakley is one of the world’s leading sports and fashion brands, combining advanced technology with groundbreaking design. All the innovation and technology associated with the brand are also reflected in the eyeglasses. The new collection offers innovative frames made from advanced materials with a modern design. With a wide range of models, Oakley provides perfect solutions for everyone—whether a professional athlete or someone looking for high-performance glasses with maximum comfort.”

The new models are now available at leading optical stores. Price range: NIS 799–999.