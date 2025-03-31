10 facts about Percale bed linen – the ultimate choice for quality and comfortable sleep

Percale bed linen has become an increasingly popular choice in recent years – and not by chance. They offer a rare combination of elegant appearance, pleasant softness, and high durability over time. Thanks to their unique texture and finish, as well as their ability to "breathe" even on warm nights, Percale bed linen provides a natural and balanced sleep experience, in line with the wellness trend that has become the new standard in home styling.

For Passover, Vardinon launched the Spring-Summer 2025 collection, bringing a winning combination of style, quality, and comfort, inspired by international design trends and hot trends in home styling. The new collection includes a wide range of bedding and introduces a new era to the world of blankets and towels – with advanced technologies, natural fabrics that preserve skin and sleep health, unique designs, and an especially rich color selection.

One of the standout and favorite categories in Vardinon’s holiday collection is Percale bed linen. And this is for a reason – here are 10 facts explaining why Percale bed linen is the right choice.

1. Percale is a strong and durable fabric – It is woven in a dense twill style, making it exceptionally durable and long-lasting.

2. Luxurious matte appearance – Unlike satin bedding, which has a shiny look, Percale woven bed linens have a classic matte finish, giving them an elegant and refined look.

3. High thread count – Percale bed linens are considered high-quality due to their high thread count, ranging between 200 to 400 threads per inch, which gives them an especially soft touch.

4. Perfect breathability – The dense weave makes the fabric light and breathable, helping to keep the bedding cool and comfortable even on warm nights.

5. Made of 100% natural cotton – Most Percale bed linens are made of high-quality cotton, but sometimes other fibers, such as polyester, are mixed in for added durability and flexibility.

6. Simple maintenance – The bedding can be machine washed, but it is recommended to use a gentle wash cycle and avoid hot water – washing in cold water will help preserve them over time.

7. A luxurious item at an affordable price – Thanks to its high-quality weave and meticulous process, Percale bed linens are more expensive than other bedding fabrics like flannel or jersey, but they offer excellent value over the years. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

8. A variety of stunning designs – Percale bed linens come in a range of colors, patterns, and sizes, so everyone can find the style that suits them.

9. Soothing scents – Want to enjoy an especially pampering sleep experience? Add a few drops of natural essential oils to the bedding before putting them in the dryer and enjoy a sleep with a calming scent.

10. Not just bedding – Percale weaving is also used for luxurious blankets, decorative pillows, and even home textile accessories, allowing you to incorporate this high-quality fabric into every room.

Vardinon's Percale bed linen - Helena model (credit: PR) The new Vardinon collection includes a rich selection of stylish Percale bedding designs, including:

Ashley model – A beautiful set that brings a touch of classic romance with a refined and charming design. The delicate floral pattern adds a natural and elegant touch to the bed, while the decorative borders create a luxurious and polished look, inspired by classic textile designs. A perfect combination for a warm and inviting bedroom atmosphere.

Helena model – A classic white bedding set with delicate beige floral embroidery borders on the duvet cover and pillowcases, a romantic model rich in unique details.

Claudia model – A festive and luxurious set with a classic design and unique finish of layered borders and light gray overlock stitching, giving the bedding an especially elegant look.

Tory model – White bedding with a wide, rich, and dominant lace finish on the duvet cover and pillowcases.

Luca model – A clean and elegant design in white with meticulously crafted minimalist macramé borders.