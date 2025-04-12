The smart car that updates like a smartphone: BYD’s quiet revolution

It started with smartphones and later extended to smart homes and smart offices. One of the most significant technological revolutions of recent years comes from OTA—Over The Air—a groundbreaking technology that allows us to update various systems wirelessly. In fact, system updates, including the addition of new apps and features, can already be performed today without manual intervention or technical assistance.

BYD, one of the most popular smart electric vehicle brands in the world, has taken the initiative to integrate advanced OTA technology into the automotive industry. What does this mean? Just like your smartphone, with the press of a button, you can now receive system updates for your vehicle over the air—without needing to visit a service center.

Enhancing Vehicle Capabilities with OTA Updates, Even for Cars Already on the Road

BYD continuously adds version updates, new capabilities, and features to optimize and enhance its vehicles already on the road. To date, dozens of software updates have been implemented, introducing new features, upgrades, and optimizations of existing functions. This means that even a car that has been on the road for a while can, in many cases, keep up with the latest technology—just like a newly delivered vehicle.

What features and innovations have been updated in BYD vehicles using the company's advanced OTA capability? For example:

Adding features to improve advanced safety systems

Adding language functionality

Introducing voice command functionality in the vehicle

Enhancing multimedia system features

Ignition code for theft prevention

Advanced road sign recognition system

Support and improvement for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications

Remote vehicle location tracking via the app and navigation to it

Downloading a built-in karaoke system for travel

And soon, BYD’s in-car app store will allow downloads of YouTube, Chrome browser, games, internet radio, and even Zoom

How Does It Work?

The process is quite simple: Each BYD vehicle comes with a personal data package in the form of a cellular SIM card. When a new update is released, the manufacturer scans the vehicle’s systems, such as lighting, brakes, multimedia, and more, to check which version is installed. If the vehicle’s version is outdated, the manufacturer sends the update directly to the vehicle’s systems. All you need to do is approve the changes with a button press, and the car is updated. It’s that easy.

Remote Vehicle Control with the BYD App

As a brand committed to innovation and progress, BYD has also integrated remote control and operation capabilities via its dedicated app, the BYD App.

This app is transforming the way we interact with vehicles, redefining the concept of a smart car. Take, for instance, the ability to remotely turn on the air conditioning before you reach your vehicle—so you can step into a cool, comfortable car on a hot summer day or warm the front seats on a cold winter morning. Another great feature is turning on the vehicle’s lights or activating it to help locate it in a crowded parking lot. Still can’t find it? The honking function will guide you.

Additionally, you can check your battery level at any time, see the remaining driving range, and monitor the charging status to plan accordingly. You can also view the door lock status and window closure (with an option to close windows remotely via the app) as well as check tire pressure. In fact, all essential vehicle systems can be operated remotely via the app—including locking and unlocking the car from anywhere in the world. Yes, even while sipping a mango shake in Thailand... As a brand committed to innovation and progress, BYD has also integrated remote control and operation capabilities via its dedicated app, the BYD App (credit: PR)

A Digital Key for Unlocking and Starting the Car

Finally, let’s talk about the key. Until recently, BYD customers received traditional car keys at the time of delivery, along with a physical NFC card that could unlock and start the vehicle when tapped on the side mirror. As a brand constantly striving to improve its vehicle systems, BYD has also upgraded the NFC card. Now, it can be integrated into the digital wallet of iPhone and Pixel devices (this technology is available in select models).

By simply tapping the phone—just like making a supermarket payment—on the side mirror, you can unlock and start the car. This means the key is fully digital, eliminating the need for a traditional key or physical NFC card. Wondering how to unlock the car in areas with no network coverage, like underground parking garages? The innovation reaches new heights here, as the digital key can be used even in places without reception. So even if you parked on level -10, you can still unlock and start your car via your smartphone. Yes, as we said, the future is already here.

Want to learn more about how BYD is about to change your life? Click here.

