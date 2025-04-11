Mia Dynamics, the Israeli company, unveils a robotic combat vehicle

Mia Robotics, the subsidiary of Mia Dynamics, will provide Elta, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries, with two MIA R robotic units in a deal worth $300,000. Elta is considering entering the company as a partner for technological development and in the field of sensors.

The curiosity sparked by the micro-mobility manufacturer making its first steps in security and robotics is clear. With a potential of $26.3 billion in the next two years, the autonomous robots market is one of the most exciting areas in this field of development. According to the company’s announcement to the stock exchange, the total market for autonomous robots has potential revenues of $450 billion by 2030. Mia Dynamics (credit: Manufacturer's Site)

The MIA R model, which serves as a platform with multiple application options, is the company’s first solution to challenges in various fields such as agriculture, industry, and in the case that interests Elta - security. Mia specializes in the motorized platform, while Elta has advanced capabilities in sensor and software development required for robotic units to operate autonomously.

Currently, the platform is defined as an existing prototype. Development began about a year ago based on the knowledge the company gained from its other mobility tools, such as the Mia Four, which we have already ridden and were certainly impressed by. The base is a chassis to which four wheels are connected, with an independent suspension for each wheel, allowing for a very large suspension travel and the ability to move in rough terrain. A stabilization system ensures it remains level even on sharp side slopes. Four-wheel steering allows maneuvering in tight spaces. Removable batteries enable quick swapping without the need to stop movement for charging, and of course, the platform is flexible in terms of the systems that "ride" on it. Mia Dynamics (credit: Manufacturer's Site)

In this regard, the applications of the MIA R in both routine security and operational-combat scenarios are particularly broad. The unit could serve as a forward force for opening up threatened areas without exposing personnel to them, in terms of explosives and gunfire, “clearing” areas before the entry of forces, patrolling at a greater distance of several dozen meters from the force while staying in enemy territory without risking soldiers through disconnection or crossfire. The deployment of the unit as cover during the transition through a hostile area, providing suppressive fire, carrying items, and even evacuating stabilized wounded who do not require treatment – all these are done through autonomous capabilities as well as by a human operator. In routine security, the units could act as a force multiplier – though never a replacement – for patrolling fences around settlements, military bases, and security facilities, as well as in problematic or dangerous access points at borders. Mia Dynamics (credit: Manufacturer's Site)

The civilian applications of the MIA R are, as mentioned, in the fields of agriculture, logistics, and operations. Even there, the market potential is very large, with the company estimating $12.8 billion in agriculture in the next two years and $18.9 billion in industry by 2030.

In terms of applications, in agriculture, it is possible to combine its mobility in rough terrain with a robotic arm for tasks such as spraying, harvesting, picking, and even measuring and controlling orchard areas. In industry, it may not be as suitable for heavy lifting purposes but could serve as a complementary product for logistics centers, storage and sorting facilities, or production lines on a small to medium scale. Its ability to move both outside buildings and inside corridors, as well as between levels, is an advantage over some of the existing forklifts, carts, and transportation tools.