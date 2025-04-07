"Cleansing for the body and soul" – A luxury spa for the religious community

"Spa Bahar" – A Private and Luxurious Spa Experience in Givat Ze’ev

In Givat Ze’ev, near Jerusalem, lies "Spa Bahar," a private boutique spa offering a unique relaxation experience in two separate and luxurious complexes.

The spa was designed with complete privacy in mind, making it an ideal choice for the religious community and anyone seeking an intimate and exclusive atmosphere.

Two Private Spa Complexes for Full Rental

The uniqueness of this location lies in the fact that each complex is rented out entirely privately, with no additional guests, on an hourly basis. This allows for a personal and indulgent spa experience, perfect for romantic celebrations such as anniversaries, birthdays, or simply taking a break from daily routine.

The spa package includes: professional and relaxing massages, private use of the selected spa complex with no additional guests, and the option to upgrade with luxurious add-ons – breakfast, balloon arrangements, champagne, and more.

At "Spa Bahar," every detail has been meticulously planned to provide a luxurious, tranquil, and utterly relaxing atmosphere, with top-level service. The spa is located in Givat Ze’ev, near Jerusalem.

"I have to share that I searched for a long time – even years – for a high-quality and indulgent spa where I could enjoy time with my husband or friends without compromising on complete privacy. Finding such a place is truly a great revelation for the religious community, offering a perfect spa experience while maintaining modesty. Highly recommended!"

For details and reservations visit the website (credit: Courtesty of Spa Bahar)

Kosher-for-Passover Catering with "Bagel Cafe"

The "Bagel Cafe" chain offers an especially rich catering menu for Passover, featuring a wide selection of strictly kosher dishes – ideal for family gatherings, office celebrations, toasts, and private events.

The menu includes:

Diverse catering trays – kosher-for-Passover bagel sandwich platters with various fillings, smoked salmon platter, cheese platters, antipasti, tortilla rolls, vegetable platters, and fresh salads.

Family-sized salads – a selection of rich salads serving approximately 20 diners, including Greek salad, quinoa salad, Israeli sabich salad, green salad, and crunch salad.

Kosher-for-Passover desserts – delicious muffin platters and colorful fresh fruit trays.

"Bagel Cafe" is strictly kosher for Passover, offers nationwide delivery, and provides a diverse and indulgent menu suitable for all types of events.

For orders and more details: Phone: 052-4617383, and the website

The chain has 10 branches across the country. (credit: David Sasson)

Passover with Goldy's – Tradition, Innovation, and Perfect Flavors!

Festive Passover Menu – A variety of traditional and surprising dishes, including homemade stews, ethnic cuisine, desserts, and gourmet catering trays, all with the highest level of kosher certification.

Nationwide delivery – Save time and receive your holiday dishes straight to your home.

Minimum order: 950₪.

New! Ready-to-Use Passover Seder Plate – A festive and convenient solution, featuring all the traditional symbolic foods prepared fresh, without preservatives.

Sweet and balanced charoset, perfectly spiced red horseradish, ready-to-dip karpas (potato), fully prepared zeroa (shank bone) with no need for cooking, fresh maror and egg.

Advanced Preservation Technology – Ensures freshness without refrigeration until the moment of opening!

Seder Plate Price: 99-129₪

Available at leading retail chains – Rami Levy, Osher Ad, Shufersal, Wolt Market, and on the Goldy's online store.

Order by April 7, 2025, or while supplies last.

For orders: 02-6200100, 03-6200100, and the Website

Stores: 18 Ezrat Torah, Jerusalem | 9 Masada, Bnei Brak

Kosher Certification: Mehadrin Glatt Kosher Badatz She’erit Yisrael – Kitniyot-free and non-Gebrochts. (credit: ASSAF KARLA)

Burger Station Launches Kosher-for-Passover Catering Trays

The Burger Station chain introduces a new menu of festive and kosher-for-Passover catering trays, allowing for quick and easy hosting without compromising on taste and quality.

The packages include juicy burgers, tortillas with various fillings, crunchy fries, and crispy schnitzels, all accompanied by napkins and wipes for complete convenience.

Examples of available packages:

Burger Box – 6 classic burgers – 320₪

Tortilla Box – 6 tortillas with assorted fillings – 299₪

Waffle Box / Sweet Potato Box / Fries Box – Various fries packages – 160-180₪

Family Schnitzel Box – 190₪

The menu is available at all 15 branches nationwide.

Orders can be placed at the website or by phone at *9381. (credit: Anatoly Krinitsky)

SABON Launches a Luxurious Holiday Collection for Passover – Limited Edition!

Lily Palace – A New and Regal Fragrance Inspired by the Belle Époque

The international beauty brand SABON presents a festive collection featuring a floral and luxurious scent of white lily petals and ivy leaves, beautifully incorporated into indulgent Passover gift sets.

Luxurious Holiday Gift Sets:

The Palace of Gifting – 6 premium skincare products – 279₪

Advent Calendar – A palace-shaped box with 7 surprises – 149₪

Timeless Elegance – Shower gel and body cream – 58₪

Royal Ritual – Body scrub, body cream, and shower gel – 139₪

Suitcase Gift Sets – A variety of beloved scents, including Green Rose, White Tea, Patchouli Lavender Vanilla, and more – 139₪

Highlight Products from the Collection:

Dead Sea salt body scrub – 109₪

Rich body cream – 89₪

Buttery hand cream – 89₪

Holiday-scented textile freshener – 89₪

Home fragrance diffuser – 259₪

Lily Palace scented candle – 139₪

Available at SABON stores and online at the website (credit: RONEN MANGAN)

Passover 2025 Collection by Arad Textile – Quality, Design, and Innovation

Arad Textile launches a luxurious Passover collection that combines elegant design with uncompromising quality, perfect for upgrading every room in the home.

Bedroom – 100% combed cotton satin-weave bedding, soft jersey sheets, summer blankets, decorative pillows, memory foam pillows, plush duvets, and mattress toppers.

Bathroom – High-quality cotton towels in spring and earthy tones, along with luxurious bathrobes in various colors and sizes.

Hosting – Stain-resistant tablecloths in white, cream, and gray, complemented by stylish hand towels for a perfect hosting experience.

Available at Arad Textile stores and the official website (credit: ADI GILAD)

HAVA ZINGBOIM Launches New Products in Two Categories:

Limited Edition REMICRONIZED Holiday Set

New for the holiday season – Hava Zingboim introduces a festive set that includes a serum and face cream with breakthrough technology for the deep penetration of fibrillary collagen and hyaluronic acid into the skin, improving firmness, hydration, and radiance.

In the set:

Remicronized Serum – Strengthens elasticity and enhances the benefits of the cream.

Remicronized Face Cream – Provides deep hydration, blurs wrinkles, and improves skin texture.

Special price: 1,084₪ (instead of 1,355₪), valid until 30.4.2025 or until stocks run out.

Available from certified beauticians trained in the Hava Zingboim method.

UV+ Series for Comprehensive Protection for Facial Skin

Hava Zingboim brand presents the UV+ series for protection against the sun, air pollution, and screen radiation. This series combines protection with skin treatment, providing SPF 50 protection.

Benefits:

Comprehensive protection against UV rays, free radicals, pollution, and blue light radiation.Skin treatment with active ingredients that help reduce wrinkles, pigmentation, and improve skin tone.

Products in the series:

Bright & Protect Mineral SPF 50 – For normal to dry skin, 295₪ for 50 mL.

Bright & Protect Mineral SPF 50 Demi Make Up – With a light foundation tint, 295₪ for 50 mL.

Purify & Protect Mineral Drops SPF 50 – For normal to oily acne-prone skin, 290₪ for 50 mL.

Silky Filter Clear SPF 50 – Gel texture, 345₪ for 80 mL.

Available from certified beauticians and on the website (credit: courtesy of the brand)

Carolina Herrera Launches Very Good Girl Elixir – The New Perfume for Women

The luxury brand Carolina Herrera presents an intense and bold version of the iconic Good Girl perfume series – an amber-fruity scent embodying the versatility of femininity.

The Fragrance:

Top notes: Juicy black cherry.

Heart of the fragrance: Deep red rose – a symbol of romance and femininity.

Base notes: Bourbon vanilla and amber for a captivating warmth.

Price: 555₪ (80 mL), Eau de Parfum.

Available at leading perfume and retail chains. (credit: PR)

Carolina Herrera Presents: Bad Boy Elixir – The New Bad Boy

The luxury brand Carolina Herrera introduces Bad Boy Elixir, the most powerful and bold version of the Bad Boy series – a tribute to the luxurious leather artistry of the fashion house.

The Fragrance – Powerful Aromatic Woods:

Top notes: A fresh opening with bergamot, sugary mandarin, and sage spice.

Heart notes: Lavender and fine leather for depth and intriguing sensuality.

Base notes: Cedarwood, cocoa, and incense for a mysterious and luxurious scent.

Price: 500₪ (100 mL), Eau de Parfum.

Available at leading perfume and retail chains. (credit: PR)

RABANNE Presents: MILLION GOLD ELIXIR – Limitless Luxury

The luxury brand RABANNE launches MILLION GOLD ELIXIR, a powerful and luxurious fragrance for the confident man whose symbol of success shines like gold.

A Royal Scent – Aromatic-Vanilla:

Top notes: Vibrant mandarin with a golden citrus and unique depth.

Heart notes: Rich, addictive vanilla with a sophisticated touch.

Base notes: Intense sandalwood for a creamy and elegant texture.

Price: 475₪ (100 mL, Eau de Parfum Intense).

Available at leading perfume and retail chains. (credit: PR)

Juliette Has a Gun Launches New Fragrance – MIAMI SHAKE

The prestigious fragrance brand Juliette Has a Gun presents MIAMI SHAKE – the brand’s first gourmand fragrance, evoking fantasy, freedom, and passion.

Fragrance Notes:

Top notes: Wild strawberry.

Heart notes: Whipped cream and an ice cream cone.

Base notes: Vanilla, musk, and ambroxan.

The bottle is in pastel shades of blue and pink, inspired by the colors of Miami.

Price: 499₪ for 100 mL.

Available at Super-Pharm, selected stores, and on the Lilith Cosmetics website. (credit: PR abroad)

Max Brenner Launches a Kosher Passover Gift Collection 2025

The beloved chocolate brand presents a new collection of holiday gift sets, including the Dream Collection in a festive and springtime design. The sets include pralines, chocolate bars, Chinese pecans, coated cereal balls, and more, with prices ranging from 109₪ to 319₪.

As part of a collaboration with the Alut Association, you can purchase a Passover Haggadah decorated with artwork by association members for an additional 20₪.

All sets are kosher for Passover and can be purchased on the brand’s website and in stores. (credit: PR)

New for Passover 2025 from Rio Mare: Kosher Tuna for Passover in Various Flavors

The Italian tuna brand Rio Mare launches kosher-for-Passover products for the first time, certified by the Badatz Beit Yosef, including olive oil tuna in two new flavors and the Insalatissime series – tuna meals with vegetables.

New – Kosher for Passover Olive Oil Tuna (for legume eaters):

Olive Oil & Chili Tuna – with a mild spiciness (365 grams).

Olive Oil, Lemon, and Pepper Tuna – a combination of refreshing sourness and gentle spiciness (365 grams).

New – Insalatissime Kosher for Passover – Tuna Meal with Vegetables:

Mexican Style – with corn, beans, and vegetables.

Garden Vegetables Style – a refreshing combination of tuna and vegetables.

Recommended Prices:

3*80 grams Olive Oil Tuna Pack: 24.90 ₪ - 34.20 ₪.

160 grams Insalatissime: 16.90 ₪ - 22.90 ₪.

Available at food and retail chains nationwide. (credit: PR)

Fun Games for Kids to Make the Holiday Extra Special and Enjoyable!

How to Win? Steal or Collect

Mantis, the card game by "The Cube" publisher, is a colorful, light, quick, and especially fun game by the creators of the global bestseller "Exploding Kittens."

In this game, there are only two rules: steal or collect. Each player draws cards of the same color, steals cards from opponents, and is surprised to find they have been stolen back by others, continuing in turns until victory.

Suitable for ages 7 and up, for 2 to 6 players, and will keep the whole family entertained.

Price: 89.90 ₪. Available at selected retail points. (credit: Pazit Mory)

Disney for Passover: Superheroes, Adventures, and Special Deals!

New Products Inspired by "Moana 2"

In celebration of the release of the movie "Moana 2" on Disney+, Disney launches a variety of products inspired by Moana’s adventurous world:

LEGO "Moana's Pot" – a set with 619 pieces including a mini-doll of Moana, the pig Pua, a sailboat, and hidden rooms. Price: 199 ₪.

"Moana 2" Puzzles – a set of 4 puzzles for ages 3+. Price: 64.90 ₪.

Available at toy stores, events, and online stores!

Marvel Superheroes vs. Villains Campaign

15% off Marvel products – toys, LEGO, figurines, mugs, and more at the Happening store (for club members and new sign-ups).

Pop-Up Stations and Interactive Game – Experience areas with a memory game and prizes at five selected malls:Ofer Ramat Aviv, Ofer Kiryon, Ofer Rehovot, Azrieli Modi'in, Shivat hakochavim.

Dates: April 14-18

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 12:00-19:00, Friday: 10:00-13:30.

Every participant will receive stickers, and winners will get a special edition keychain. (credit: PR)

More Festive Wines for Passover – Top Picks for the Holiday Meal

Megiddo 2021 – Jezreel Valley Winery

A dry red wine, rich and fresh, particularly suitable for Passover.

The wine is made from Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes, aged for 18 months in oak barrels, offering a great balance between red and black fruit flavors, spices, and oak.

Grape Growing Region: Coastal Plain (Givat Nili, Kidmat Tzvi)

Type: Dry Red

Varieties: Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon

Aging: 18 months in oak barrels

Kosher – Recommended Price: 100 ₪

Jezreel Valley Winery, established in 2012 at Kibbutz Hannaton, specializes in Mediterranean wines that suit the Israeli palate. The winery emphasizes local production, international exports, and the use of grape varieties such as Argaman, Carignan, and Syrah. Its wines are highly regarded and receive top ratings from leading wine critics worldwide.

Jezreel Winery's Instagram (credit: Eyal Keren)

The Scottish Company Launches Kosher Cava for Passover

The "Scottish" company, under the Israco brand, expands its cava offerings in Israel by launching Codorniu Classico Cava Brut – kosher for Passover, under OU supervision and with the approval of the Chief Rabbinate.

Wine Details:

Dryness Level: Brut (dry)

Grape Varieties: Xarel·lo, Macabeo, Parellada

Production Process: Traditional bottle fermentation, 9 months aging in the winery’s cellars.

Characteristics: Pale straw yellow color, delicate bubbles, dry taste with a refreshing and light finish.

Suitable for aperitif dishes, pies, appetizers, and mixed drinks.

Codorniu is the world’s oldest and largest cava brand, producing sparkling wine using the traditional method since the 16th century.

Recommended Price: 29.90 ₪

Available at food retailers and wine stores. (credit: PR)

Recanati Winery Launches the New "Carmey Hagalil" Wine Series, Combining Tradition and InnovationThe wines in this series are made from grapes grown in selected vineyards in the Galilee, with a low yield to ensure high quality.

Carmey Hagalil Cabernet Sauvignon – 2023 Vintage

A wine rich in aromas of black plum, cassis, and Mediterranean herbs, alongside oak aromas.

Produced through a meticulous process, including controlled fermentation, the use of only free-run juice, and 8 months of aging in French oak barrels.

Grape Source: Selected vineyards in Upper Galilee and Golan Heights

Recommended Price: 69 ₪ (credit: EYAL KEREN)

Ahead of Passover: Shaked Company Launches "Derech Eretz Petit Syrah" – A Festive Wine for the Seder Night"Derech Eretz" is a series of high-quality Israeli wines that offer excellent value with every sip. Now, joining the series is "Derech Eretz Petit Syrah" – a dry red wine with fruity character, well-balanced, fresh, and easy to drink.

Recommended Price: 35 ₪

Special Passover Holiday Gift Sets:

Porta 6 Trolley Set – Three kosher bottles (Red, White, and Rosé): 365 ₪

Wanted Kosher Set – Zinfandel and Chardonnay + Meat Thermometer: 150 ₪

Derech Eretz Cabernet Sauvignon Set + Wine Opener: 65 ₪

Available at leading wine stores.