For the first time in its history: Arkia joins the luxury club with the launch of a business class

For the first time since its establishment, the Israeli airline "Arkia" will offer a business class on its flights. Starting May 14, 2025, the airline’s flights to New York will be operated on a new Airbus A330-200, featuring a luxurious business class with 18 seats that convert into 2-meter-long sleeping beds.

This move marks the continued expansion of Arkia’s international flights, after the airline began offering direct flights to New York a few months ago, in response to the shortage of direct flights between Israel and the United States. The route, which has already been successful and in high demand, will now be upgraded with the option for a world-class flight experience that competes with the leading airlines.

"The launch of the new business class is a significant step in Arkia's development as an international airline, enabling it to expand its customer base and provide a luxurious, high-quality, and advanced flight experience," said Oz Berlowitz, CEO of Arkia.

Arkia's new business class (credit: PR)

End-to-End Premium Experience

Passengers in the new business class will enjoy a premium experience starting from the moment they arrive at the airport. The airline will offer dedicated check-in counters for a quick and convenient boarding process, an extended baggage allowance that includes a handbag, a trolley bag, and two suitcases weighing up to 32 kg each.

Before the flight, passengers can enjoy free access to the Dan Lounge at Ben Gurion Airport, and on the return trip, access to the lounge at JFK Airport, which also offers kosher food.

Onboard, the business class features wide and advanced seats that can recline for maximum comfort, even into a fully flat position. Passengers will receive personal headphones, a pillow and blanket, a personal water bottle, slippers, and a business class toiletry kit.

In the culinary domain, passengers will enjoy two hot meals served in porcelain dishes, a choice from a dedicated menu, a wide selection of alcohol, soft drinks, sodas, petits fours, and other treats. Alongside the comfort and food, the plane is equipped with a multimedia system for entertainment, and passengers can charge their devices via USB connections.

The prices for flights in the new business class will start from $1,750 per person, one-way, a price that positions Arkia as a competitive alternative to other airlines operating direct flights to New York.

The launch of the business class is another step in Arkia's strategy to strengthen competition in the aviation market and expand the availability of direct flights between Israel and the United States. It remains to be seen how the market will respond to this new offering and whether other airlines will adjust their pricing policies in response to Arkia’s move.