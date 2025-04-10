From Paris to Tel Aviv: The prestigious boulevard set to rival the Champs-Élysées

Israel lacks a true shopping street reminiscent of Fifth Avenue or the Champs-Élysées. The new Einstein Boulevard is expected to fill this gap.

Following the historic and iconic boulevards of Rothschild, Ben-Gurion, and Nordau, Tel Aviv is creating a new, modern boulevard near the sea. The innovative design includes an impressive shopping street connecting to northern Ibn Gabirol and the Green Line of the light rail, which will eventually extend towards Herzliya via Sde Dov, effectively linking the city center and bustling entertainment hubs with the upscale neighborhoods of northern Tel Aviv.

At the heart of the new shopping street development is Hagag Group, implementing its plan to build over 1,000 new housing units in Tel Aviv alongside commercial and retail centers, with the highlight being the new shopping street at Einstein BLVD.

The project at 1 Einstein Street, known as the Einstein 35 project, is located at the western end of Einstein Street near Ibn Gabirol Street. It is expected to include a 30-story tower and two additional 13-story buildings, comprising 300 residential units. The project also plans for approximately 9,000 square meters of commercial space. Additionally, the complex includes Project 33A, which is an integral part of the development.

The project at 14 Einstein Street, Tel Aviv, known as the "Einstein 33A" EINSTEIN TOWER project, is situated at the corner of Einstein and Levi Eshkol streets. It is expected to feature a 30-story tower, two 13-story buildings, and a total of approximately 215 residential units. Furthermore, the project includes around 4,500 square meters of commercial space.

In total, with the tower and buildings at Einstein 33A, the Einstein complex is set to include 515 residential units and over 13,500 square meters of retail space.

Thus, a modern and innovative boulevard will be established, carefully and elegantly integrating high-quality seaside living with the shopping, entertainment, and commercial experience of the city's most vibrant areas—Einstein Street Boulevard and central Tel Aviv.

Hagag Group's Einstein BLVD project (credit: VIEWPOINT)

Hagag Group is planning and constructing 1,000 new residential units in prime locations across five different sites in Tel Aviv-Jaffa:

Masterpiece Bavli – a 49-story tower with 247 residential units.Shadal Project – a prestigious 40-story development featuring a magnificent preserved building, combining 320 hotel rooms and 120 residential units.Einstein Street projects – featuring towers and mid-rise buildings as part of a complex with over 500 residential units.Young Tel Aviv-Jaffa Project – a new complex on Saharon Street in Jaffa, where construction has already begun on 123 residential units.Come and experience a taste of abroad.

