Consumers in Israel awarded a "Bravo" to the ALPHA PRO Inverter air conditioner by Tadiran

The ALPHA PRO Inverter air conditioner by Tadiran was chosen as a winner following an extensive consumer study conducted in February 2025 by the international research institute "Kantar," among more than 3,000 Israeli consumers.

The title "Bravo – Consumers' Recommendation 2025" is awarded only to a new product or service for which more than 75% of its users were satisfied, and whose overall rating, including satisfaction and recommendation, was the highest in its category.

The study was conducted among those who used the ALPHA PRO Inverter air conditioner, who were asked two questions about their user experience: Were you satisfied with its use, and would you recommend it?

Regarding product satisfaction, 91.9% of consumers stated that they were very satisfied with Tadiran's new air conditioner—an especially high figure that indicates the high quality and technological innovation of the product.

Tadiran’s Alpha series, marking a decade since its launch this year, offers advanced technology, an A++ energy rating, built-in WiFi, 7 speeds, ultra-quiet operation, a Sabbath function, air distribution with D4 technology, and a modern, impressive design.

Nofar Mamrud, Tadiran’s VP of Marketing, stated: "We thank the consumers for their continued trust in Tadiran products. Winning the 'Bravo' award comes in a year when we are celebrating a decade of the beloved and leading Alpha series. For us, this is further proof that maintaining technological innovation, uncompromising quality, and truly listening to customer needs are the recipe for high satisfaction and success in the Israeli market."