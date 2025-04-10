Going on a trip? Here's how to protect your home from break-ins

Passover symbolizes a time of vacations, trips, and time spent away from home for many people, but it also presents an opportunity for burglars to take advantage of empty houses. Moked Emun, a company specializing in home and business security and burglary prevention, offers important tips to help you return home safely and without unpleasant surprises. Lilach Swed, CEO of the Monitoring and Technologies Division (credit: Moked Emun)

Moked Emun provides tips and guidelines for keeping your home and business secure during the Passover holiday:

Check Your Alarm System – Don't Discover at the Last Minute That It’s Not Working

Before you go on vacation, make sure your alarm system is functioning properly and without malfunctions. Activate it, check that the sensors respond correctly, and verify that the connection to the operations center is working. It is also recommended to check with your security company to ensure that your system is linked to a patrol service in case of a real event.

Lock Your Home Properly – Don't Leave an Opening for a Burglar

Quick break-ins happen when a door or window is left unlocked. Before leaving, go through all the doors and windows in your home, including those on upper floors, and ensure they are securely locked. Do not leave spare keys in obvious places such as under the doormat or inside flower pots—these are the first places burglars check.

Trim Vegetation – Avoid False Alarms

If you have a garden or dense vegetation near your house and sensors, it is advisable to trim it before your vacation. Moving branches in the wind can trigger false alarms, which may cause unnecessary frustration for you and your neighbors and reduce the effectiveness of your security system.

Update the Security Center and Emergency Contacts

If you are connected to a security monitoring center, inform them of your trip and leave the details of a contact person nearby who can respond in case of an emergency. Burglars identify empty houses based on various patterns, and if the monitoring center is aware that you are away, they can be more alert to any alerts.

Don't Post on Social Media – You Can Share Your Trip Afterwards

While you're taking off from Ben Gurion Airport, it’s best to avoid posting stories and posts announcing to the world that your home is empty. Experienced burglars monitor social media to locate people who are abroad, making your home an easy target. It’s better to share vacation photos only after you return.

Create the Illusion of Presence – Good Neighbors Are the Best Insurance

A great way to deter burglars is to create the illusion that the house is occupied. Leave a key with a neighbor or a family member and ask them to enter the house occasionally, adjust the blinds, turn lights on and off at different times, and even collect the mail. These small actions make the house appear lived in, which can discourage potential burglars.

Live Monitoring Service – Real-Time Response

When an alarm is triggered, it is possible to view the event in real time via security cameras on-site. In the case of a break-in, all forces in the area, including patrol units and local police, are activated. Moked Emun’s control room is equipped with advanced technology that allows for precise and rapid operational decision-making, ensuring minimal response time.

Protect Your Home – Enjoy Your Vacation with Peace of Mind

Taking a few simple steps before your trip can make all the difference in preventing a break-in. If you want to ensure maximum home security, it is recommended to combine an advanced alarm system, connection to monitoring and patrol services, and a little personal caution. This way, you can travel with peace of mind and return to a safe home just as you left it.