Is this the most powerful vacuum cleaner on the market? It very well might be

Wireless vacuum cleaners have, over the years, become like smartphones—everyone has one, in different price and performance ranges, and all manufacturers need to constantly reinvent themselves and release newer and more advanced models.

It's hard to say this always works. Sometimes it feels like we've seen all the tricks and gimmicks, and sometimes there are new tricks—but they turn out to be nothing more than gimmicks.

Recently, Sarig Electric, the official importer of Shark products in Israel, launched the Shark Power Detect, a vacuum cleaner with an automatic emptying system. Now, that's not new. What is? The fact that this vacuum can also suck in reverse—that is, not just push the dust to “prepare” it for front suction, but actually inhale it with the same power.

Is that what they promised? So we tried it. Shark Power Detect (credit: David Rosenthal)

My first reaction to this device was restrained. I'm naturally skeptical, so I approached the vacuum cautiously. Powerful? Yes. Reverse suction? Yes. Time-saving? You could say that. So what's wrong? Nothing, except for the feeling that everything here I've already seen. But no, that's not true, because besides the bidirectional suction, this vacuum has a few more excellent features.

First, its LED lighting is the strongest I’ve encountered so far, after testing a double-digit number of vacuums over the past decade. It allows you to clearly see every hair and speck on the floor and gives a sense of total control. The suction power is very high and the vacuum does an almost perfect job. Almost—because despite its ambition to reach “every corner of the house,” there were still some places it struggled.

The sealing technology is also excellent. The air that returns to the room passes only through an advanced antibacterial HEPA filter (for those unfamiliar, it’s a filter that captures nearly 100 percent of dust particles and is mainly found in air purifiers). All this, without losing suction power.

The device is named Power Detect because of its ability to identify more challenging areas and accordingly increase suction power. The sensor allows you to use the device in an optimal and efficient way instead of turning on BOOST mode. In terms of performance, it can definitely hold its own against its top competitors that use the same technology.

I got to know the self-emptying system over the past two years. Theoretically, it's a life-changing feature, but practically, most vacuums have difficulty releasing large clumps of dust and hair—they get stuck and need to be manually cleared. After more than ten uses, the emptying rate was 100 percent, even after some very challenging vacuuming sessions. The bin detaches with a button press and goes straight to the trash. After my wife’s cigarette ashtray spilled on the floor, I vacuumed it up to the sounds of screams, “No, no, it’ll all stink,” but it didn’t. Want to test the situation? Spill an ashtray. Actually, don’t.

On the design level, I’m not in love with the emptying bins—they spoil the view and take up space, so even though the vacuum itself is impeccably designed, it’s better off tucked away in a hidden corner of the house. If design is especially important to you or you plan to place the vacuum in a relatively visible spot, you can buy the simpler, cheaper model that doesn’t come with a self-emptying system.

So what’s the verdict?

My impression is never final without the better half at home. My wife is even more skeptical than I am, but when she picked up the device for the first time she exclaimed “Wow” with enthusiasm. She too was surprised by the power. The “Comfort Shark,” as they call it over at Sarig (guys, guys, what is “Comfort Shark”? Give us a more aggressive name next time) is a great device that gets the job done almost flawlessly. Shark Power Detect (credit: David Rosenthal)

The recommended price for the basic model without the automatic emptying bin is NIS 2,390, and for the model with the bin, NIS 2,990. This is a top-tier product with added value whose price is relatively low compared to competitors in the same category. Bottom line, it definitely belongs at the top tier of devices—in terms of technology, power, and overall performance. In my opinion, it’s worth every shekel.

The device comes with a five-year warranty from Sarig, the official importer—one full year of comprehensive warranty including the battery + an additional limited warranty: four more years for the vacuum and one additional year for the battery, subject to the terms in the warranty certificate. Available at selected electronics retailers, through authorized dealers, and on the importer’s website.