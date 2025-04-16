50% less electricity: The story behind the air conditioner that took Israel by storm

When Tornado CEO and owner Ronen Bazazi looks at the inverter air conditioner sales reports, he is filled with pride. Bazazi remembers how just a few years ago, this was a small niche in the air conditioning market. In 2022, it accounted for only 8% of the market. Today, in contrast, about 95% of the company’s air conditioner sales are inverter units.

"The implementation wasn't easy – but we succeeded," he says. "We had to explain to the public what it was. At first, customers were a bit hesitant because the inverter was 30% more expensive than regular air conditioners that operate with the On/Off method. Not everyone understood that the price difference is offset by electricity savings. The inverter’s efficient operation consumes 50% less energy. You can cool a bedroom for an entire night at a cost of less than one shekel. In addition, the inverter is also quieter – many customers are willing to pay a premium just for that. From an air conditioner that was popular mainly in very cold places, since it heats better than a regular AC in sub-zero temperatures, the inverter has become mainstream. In April 2023, we launched the message: ‘Inverter air conditioner at the price of a regular one.’” Tornado CEO and owner Ronen Bazazi (credit: PR)

How does the inverter manage to do all that?

"It’s an advanced and proven technology. The air conditioner operates continuously, but the motor adjusts output between 20% to 100%, depending on the need. At Tornado, we identified all the advantages of the inverter early on, focused on its marketing, and led the market toward it. Today, we are the company most associated with the inverter and the one offering the largest selection of air conditioners with this technology. We succeeded in changing the market after a long period during which installers resisted the inverter because they were used to On/Off air conditioners, had difficulty installing the inverter, and were even burned by a poor product from another company that caused malfunctions. So, beyond a consumer campaign, we also held trainings, seminars, and events for professionals over two years, until the market warmed up. In 2024, our competitors were still mostly talking about On/Off units, but we continued strengthening the inverter. Today, we surpass them in overall sales and particularly in inverter sales. From the customer's perspective, Tornado is now synonymous with inverter."

The Gas Gets an Upgrade Too

The move toward inverter air conditioners further strengthened when it was established that unique European standards would be recognized in Israel ("What’s good for Europe is good for Israel"). This decision allowed Tornado to reduce its costs and thus offer even more attractive prices to Israeli consumers. Ronen Bazazi and his team set a vision of “100% inverter air conditioners” and are making great strides toward it.

As part of adopting European standards, Israel is preparing for the entry of air conditioners using R32 refrigerant gas, which is considered less polluting than the current 410 gas. "However, the new gas is more flammable, so installing an air conditioner with R32 gas requires a technician who has undergone specific certification," explains Bazazi. "Therefore, it’s very important to ask the installer what type of gas the air conditioner you're buying uses, and to make sure the technician has had the appropriate training. Safety is non-negotiable."

Inverter Mini Central: An Ideal Solution for Apartments

Recently, series of inverter mini central air conditioners were launched, which are very energy-efficient and include an option to integrate a control system to manage temperature in each room. The unit adapts to the room’s temperature and provides only the required output. This is an ideal solution for 3–5 room apartments, replacing VRF air conditioners.

"Another innovation is increased availability through reduced pricing," says Bazazi. "When it comes to mini central air conditioners – Tornado has made a real revolution. A mini central inverter air conditioner that used to cost 15,000 shekels before installation not long ago is now cheaper than an On/Off unit. The customer can choose from many different series and get a high-wall inverter that is efficient, energy-saving, and quiet – all at an affordable price."

Continuing to Commit to Service Within a Day

Tornado has declared a commitment to next-day service for years. Has the growing demand made this promise irrelevant?

"It was indeed challenging for us to uphold this commitment in light of the significant increase in sales over the past two years, but it still stands. Even today, we promise: once you call for service – a technician will visit your home within a day. We expanded our service department and brought in more contractors and technicians. This way, Tornado can guarantee both a seven-year warranty and next-day service. On the topic of service, I’ll mention something else that deserves attention: when an On/Off air conditioner breaks – it’s often not worth repairing because the repair cost is almost as high as buying a new unit. That’s another reason to buy an inverter air conditioner, and to do so from a company that offers a long warranty period.”

Stand Air Conditioner: Now Also in Israel

Tornado is also bringing one of the most prominent innovations in the air conditioning world to Israel: the stand air conditioner, offering an effective solution for places where installing regular air conditioners isn’t possible, such as restaurants, halls, and spaces with glass walls. The stand unit is installed smartly: the motor is placed outside the building and the piping runs inside – without the need for complex drilling. "The stand air conditioner is common worldwide, but in Israel, it wasn’t available until now," explains Bazazi. "Thanks to the adoption of European standards, we managed to bring an advanced inverter version of it to Israel, with the option of purchasing the motor and indoor unit separately, based on the needs of each business.”

When Is It Worth Repairing an Old Air Conditioner?

For Israelis who own a broken On/Off air conditioner, it is recommended to consider buying a new inverter air conditioner instead of paying for a technician and repair.

Bazazi: "When it comes to an old 1 HP unit in the bedroom – the cost of the technician’s visit and replacement parts will be at least several hundred shekels. Today, you can find a new inverter air conditioner for just NIS 1,200, which often makes repairs not worthwhile. A new Tornado inverter air conditioner will be more efficient, quieter, and more compact, and will come with a seven-year warranty, offering long-term peace of mind.”

