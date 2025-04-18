PUMA reopens its flagship store at Tel Aviv Port

PUMA’s flagship store at Tel Aviv Port reopens with a groundbreaking shopping experience. The store, spanning 900 square meters over two floors, offers a unique combination of sports, fashion, and technology, with a special emphasis on professional sports collections and exclusive launches. The redesigned store at Tel Aviv Port will offer a PUMA 360 shopping experience, with a dedicated area for each category:

A central category in the redesigned store, divided into the worlds of running, basketball, and soccer, includes a wide range of clothing, footwear with innovative technologies, alongside contemporary design.

RUN/TRAIN - a broad collection of running and training apparel and footwear for men and women, combining optimal performance and maximum comfort. The men's and women's running category includes an area showcasing all the technologies the brand has to offer, categorized into competitive running, daily running, and trail running. In April, the store will launch the "GO WILD" running campaign—an exclusive release of the advanced Nitro Deviate running shoes for professional runners and running enthusiasts.

PUMA BASKETBALL - a variety of professional basketball shoes, including children’s and youth sizes, developed in collaboration with top athletes to provide players with a technological edge on the court. In April, the store will exclusively launch the MELO basketball shoe collection, designed by basketball player LaMelo Ball.

PUMA TEAMSPORT - the soccer world is extensively represented with professional soccer shoes for various surfaces and sizes, shirts of international top clubs, and other soccer accessories.

Motorsport Line: A dedicated area for the prestigious motorsport line, focusing on the collection in collaboration with PORSCHE DESIGN. PUMA's flagship store at Tel Aviv Port (credit: Moshi Gitelis)

The store will showcase the brand's coveted and talked-about fashion lines. The sneakers category will be displayed in the broadest range, including, for the first time, a refreshed colorway of the most talked-about model of the year, the SPEEDCAT, as well as a new drop from the collaboration with FENTY, Rihanna’s brand, blending high-end fashion with sporty touches.

Hangar 9, Tel Aviv. Opening hours: Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM, Fri 9:30 AM - 3:00 PM, Sat 9:30 AM - 9:00 PM.