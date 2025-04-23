Klil and Tambour launch a new color fan deck

Klil and Tambour are launching a new color fan deck that includes 46 colors and textures that will give the home interior depth, multidimensional design, and a sense of openness and light.

Approximately NIS 250,000 were invested in the development of the fan deck. The deck is divided into five color groups, created in collaboration with Tambour, architects, designers, and managers from the paint factory’s development department.

The groups include:

The Neutral Home – a minimalist design style with a longing for tranquility. Using light shades enhances the sense of space, allows natural light to enter, and creates an open and bright environment.

The Present Home – represents spaces with dominant and impressive presence. The design conveys a sense of security, projects calmness, and incorporates a luxurious look.

The Sophisticated Home – shades that provide depth, multidimensionality, and a mysterious character. It invites exploration of interesting corners and reflects a personal style that suits eclecticism and unique expression.

A Home of Freedom – shades inspired by the earth and warm elements. They create a sense of embrace, stability, and an accessible connection between the interior and exterior.

The Forest Home – colors that bring freshness, a feeling of health, and vitality to the space. Inspired by nature and the external environment.

Shelly Avraham, VP of Marketing at Klil: "The development of the fan deck was made possible thanks to close collaboration with Tambour, which brought with it advanced technologies and extensive knowledge of design and color trends. Our new and advanced paint factory, with an investment of approximately 30 million shekels, served as a significant foundation for the process."

Tsviya Orenstein Kacen, VP of Marketing at Tambour Group: "The new color fan deck is the result of a unique collaboration between two leaders in their fields. The deep familiarity with design trends and the connection to the needs of the design community in Israel created a solution that allows for achieving a uniform appearance – a total look from the outside in and from the inside out. As part of the collaboration between Tambour and Klil, matching shades will be available in products for painting and coating exterior and interior walls. The products will be available starting May 2025."