The return of the Tivoli: Finally, an affordable crossover that isn’t Chinese

It was supposed to be the engine of SsangYong's revolution. When it was unveiled in 2015 and arrived here in 2016, it was the right model at the right place and time. However, during its four years on the market, it wasn't a sweeping success, selling only a few hundred units. Even the introduction of an extended version aimed at the taxi market didn’t boost its standing.

Now, the Tivoli is back—with an updated look, a relatively powerful engine compared to its competitors, a promise of improved quality, and of course, under new management: KGM.

So, five years after it left the local market, the veteran Tivoli returns for another round as part of the SsangYong-KGM model refresh, aiming to gain a foothold and presence in as many categories as possible. Despite its familiar silhouette, the Tivoli receives a design refresh that mainly aligns it with the electric vehicle aesthetic, including a mostly sealed front end reminiscent of EVs. The profile and rear remain largely unchanged.

Tivoli (credit: Manufacturer's Site)

With dimensions of 4.25 meters in length, 1.81 meters in width, and 1.62 meters in height, it stands shoulder to shoulder with models like the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and above cars like the SEAT Arona or Hyundai Venue. In terms of wheelbase, at 260 cm, it ranks among the roomier options in its category. With a 423-liter trunk, it also holds an advantage over them.

Inside, the Tivoli has kept up with the times—but so have the standards. In the end, the list of features is respectable, though not extraordinary. The 9-inch multimedia screen supports Android and Apple connectivity, the instrument cluster is a 10.25-inch digital display, and standard features include dual-zone climate control, vegan leather upholstery, and keyless entry and ignition. Tivoli (credit: Manufacturer's Site)

The list of advanced safety systems is quite modest and includes autonomous emergency braking, lane departure correction, and automatic high beams. Some of its competitors offer adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, road sign recognition, and door-opening warnings for approaching vehicles and those in the blind spot. The Tivoli received a 4 out of 5 star rating in the European crash test, but that rating is from 2016 and would likely not hold up under the current, stricter standards.

In terms of powertrain, it ditches the 1.6-liter engine with its 128 hp in favor of a 1.5-liter turbo engine. Output increases to 163 hp, making it strong within its group. It’s front-wheel drive, and the automatic transmission is a 6-speed from Japanese manufacturer Aisin. Despite the power, performance is modest—0–100 km/h in 10.6 seconds. Top speed is 190 km/h. Claimed combined fuel consumption is also not particularly impressive—12.8 km/l. Tivoli (credit: Manufacturer's Site)

Where the Tivoli will try to stand out from the competition is in its price tag. At NIS 140,000, it offers a lot of car for the money—especially when below that price range you mostly find smaller vehicles like the Hyundai Venue (134,000), Kia Stonic (139,000), Dacia Sandero Stepway (122,000), SEAT Arona (133,000), and only the Chinese Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, which matches its dimensions and is priced lower—starting at 123,000 shekels. That is, unless you consider going for a manual option like the Dacia Duster, which offers better dimensions at the same price.