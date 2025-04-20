Affordable Passover vacation in Eilat: NIS 1,000 per night for four people

While large hotels in Eilat continue to raise prices with every upcoming holiday, many families find themselves forced to give up on their much-anticipated vacation in the southern city. However, this year brings good news for Eilat enthusiasts: The Almogim Suites complex offers a particularly affordable lodging solution for the upcoming Passover holiday, with prices starting at just NIS 1,000 per night for a family with two children.

The complex, located in the heart of Eilat, offers a wide variety of accommodations suited for families of different compositions, couples, and groups of friends. Among the options, one can find gallery apartments with a view of the Gulf, spacious studio apartments with balconies, garden apartments, complexes of two apartments connected by an internal door, a large loft suitable for 8 guests, wheelchair accessible apartments, a luxurious penthouse, and even a special 6-room apartment designed to accommodate up to 12 people.

All the apartments in the complex are carefully designed and equipped to a high standard, including full kitchens with cookware and espresso machines, comfortable bedrooms with quality mattresses, television screens with a Yes channel package, free Wi-Fi, and modern and spacious bathrooms. Special attention is given to creating a hosting experience that combines the comfort and privacy of an apartment with the services and amenities of a hotel.

No need for hotels. ''Almogim'' (credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

Passover Prices for 2025

For the upcoming Passover holiday (2025), the complex offers a variety of accommodation options at particularly attractive prices: A studio apartment (couple up to couple +2): On Passover Eve starting at NIS 1,000, and during Hol Hamoed starting at NIS 1,250; a two-level studio apartment (couple up to couple +3): On Passover Eve starting at NIS 1,250, and during Hol Hamoed starting at NIS 1,400; a gallery apartment (up to 5 people): On Passover Eve starting at NIS 1,400, and during Hol Hamoed starting at NIS 1,600; a 2-room apartment facing the pool: On Passover Eve starting at NIS 1,700, and during Hol Hamoed starting at NIS 1,900; and a standard apartment (6 people): On Passover Eve starting at NIS 1,400, and during Hol Hamoed starting at NIS 1,600. The pool area - Almogim (credit: ASAF PINCHUK)

In addition to the accommodation units themselves, the complex offers a variety of services and facilities that complement the vacation experience, such as a heated swimming pool with a bar, a well-equipped gym with modern machines, the "Bar Matityahu" restaurant offering a rich menu, an attached mini-market, a hair salon, laundry rooms for free use, and free parking.

The solution offered by the Almogim Suites complex is an attractive alternative to traditional hotels, especially for families looking to combine a quality vacation with a reasonable budget. With the wide variety of accommodation units and complementary facilities, this is definitely an option worth considering for the upcoming Passover vacation.