Dell Technologies launches its new AI computer line in Israel

Dell Technologies is launching its new 2025 AI computer line in Israel, which was first unveiled at this year’s CES exhibition. The new computers are designed to combine advanced AI performance with modern design, long battery life, and personalized solutions for a wide range of needs—from home use to demanding professional requirements for increased creativity and productivity.

The new portfolio of personal computers, monitors, services, and accessories unites the Dell brand to make it even easier for customers to find the right technological solution.

The company is grouping all its computers into three main categories, aimed at helping customers more easily identify the product that suits them. With innovative design, breakthrough AI performance, and a commitment to sustainability, the new computers bring a fresh message to the personal and professional computing field. Each category offers a choice of performance levels.

Three Categories of AI Computers:

Dell – suitable for general uses like gaming, working from home, studying, and leisure.

– suitable for general uses like gaming, working from home, studying, and leisure. Dell Pro – aimed at professionals who need reliable and efficient devices for daily complex tasks.

– aimed at professionals who need reliable and efficient devices for daily complex tasks. Dell Pro Max – the most advanced category, intended for designers, engineers, and developers who require maximum performance and the ability to handle heavy workloads.

Performance Levels Within Each Category:

Base – basic, for everyday use.

– basic, for everyday use. Plus – enhanced performance level for users with advanced requirements.

– enhanced performance level for users with advanced requirements. Premium – the ultimate combination of high performance, premium design, and maximum portability.

Dell 14 plus 2-in-1 (credit: PR) The new Dell series is user-focused and delivers essential technology for personal needs and small businesses, with a modern appearance designed to meet the needs of everyday users looking for reliable, effortless solutions. The series now includes upgraded customer support features to ensure a smooth experience from purchase through problem-solving.

The Dell series includes new laptops in 14", 15", and 16" sizes and 2-in-1 computers with a completely new design. The new computers have security levels suitable for businesses. Additionally, Dell Plus and Dell Premium offer advanced AI capabilities including CoPilot+.

The Dell 15'' is expected to arrive in Israel this summer. The computer is equipped with an Intel Raptor Lake-U processor, part of Intel’s mobile processor series designed for lightweight and compact laptops with an emphasis on low power consumption, offering 39% longer battery life. It will be available starting from NIS 2,600.

Dell Plus is already available in Israel at prices starting from NIS 5,000. It comes in 14" and 16" sizes and in a 14" 2-in-1 touch configuration. It features Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (LNL - Lunar Lake) processors. These models offer improved performance, longer battery life, and a thinner design. The computers support both traditional and creative workflows, with an optional mini-LED QHD+ touch display.

Dell Premium is expected to arrive in Israel this summer with prices starting at NIS 9,000. It will be available in 14" and 16" sizes, and will continue to offer the current 15" size. It features Intel Core Ultra - ARL-H (Arrow Lake-H) processors designed for high performance, suitable for video editing, gaming, and working with heavy software.

Dell Pro Series

Dell Pro Premium & Dell Pro Plus (credit: PR) The new generation of Dell Pro computers offers a fresh, clean, and timeless design for professional users. These are among the smallest and lightest computers in their category, made from durable and reliable materials designed to meet daily demands. The Dell Pro series has been redesigned to mark a breakthrough in the business computing world.

The Dell Pro series includes Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 2) and AMD Ryzen processors that integrate NPU, CPU, and GPU. They offer ultra-long battery life, advanced AI performance, Copilot+ experiences, and reliable productivity whether in the office, at home, or on the go.

Dell Pro 14/16: The base model in the Dell Pro series offers essential performance for daily productivity. Available with 14" and 16" screens, with a metallic platinum silver finish or laser-textured dark gray. Price for the Base model starts at NIS 2,360.

Dell Pro 13/14/16 Plus: The most modular business laptop in the world, adaptable to all types of workers. Available in a variety of configurations, screen types (laptop and 2-in-1), and display sizes (13", 14", and 16"). The minimalist platinum silver design conveys calm and aesthetics, with a chassis made from 50% recycled aluminum and low emissions.

The computer includes connectivity options like USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt, and support for G5 and Wi-Fi 7, ensuring reliable connectivity from anywhere.

Dell Pro computers not only set a new standard for professional laptops but also suit everyday life—for work, learning, and leisure. The new series includes four Copilot+ Plus-level devices with innovative design, Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 2) processors, 39% longer battery life, and 14% thinner profiles.

Price for the Plus models starts at NIS 3,540.

Key Devices in the Series:

Dell 14 Plus & Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 – portable and flexible devices designed for a mix of creativity and everyday needs.

Dell 16 Plus & Dell 16 Plus 2-in-1 – devices with larger screens for traditional and creative work.

Dell Pro 13/14 Premium – the Copilot+ laptop is an elegant and lightweight device combining performance and mobility. Available in 13" and 14", weighing from just 1.07 kg. The model offers impressive battery life of up to 21.2 hours and significantly improved performance compared to the previous generation. Additionally, it features an 8 MP HDR camera for top-tier collaboration and a quiet thermal system thanks to a dual-fan design.The Dell Pro 14 Premium will be the first commercial laptop in the world with a Tandem OLED display, offering 24% energy savings and 49% less weight than standard OLED screens. The chassis is made from 90% recycled magnesium for maximum usability and durability. Price for the Premium model starts at NIS 5,400.

Dell Pro Desktop Computers – available in micro, slim, and tower configurations and include Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) and AMD Ryzen processors. These are Dell’s first commercial desktops with NPUs, delivering optimal AI-based performance and energy efficiency, regardless of the chosen configuration.

Powerful Performance in the Dell Pro Max Category

Dell-16-Plus-2in1 (credit: PR) Dell Pro Max 14/16

Computers in the Dell Pro Max category are designed to meet the most complex and demanding requirements. These computers deliver exceptionally high performance thanks to a combination of powerful processors and professional graphics. For example, the Dell Pro Max 16 model features a wide display with QHD+ resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and touch capability. These solutions are ideal for graphic designers, architects, and AI professionals.

The models include Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 2) and AMD Ryzen processors along with professional graphics. They are suitable for running complex tasks such as animation, video editing, AI inferencing, and optimization of large language models (LLMs)—while maintaining security and cost control.

Series Models

The Dell Pro Max laptop series delivers high performance in a lightweight, advanced mobile design. Pro Max Plus and Premium models are expected to launch later this year. The new 16" model provides an ultra-wide display area and supports demanding and complex applications on the go. The large screen offers up to QHD+ resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and optional touch display. With NVIDIA RTX 2000 graphics, designers, engineers, and architects will enjoy advanced performance for AI inferencing, rendering, and creative applications. Price for the Pro Max model starts at NIS 5,900.

Dell Pro Max Desktop Computers – these desktops are intended to support industrial applications in fields like architecture, design, data analysis, and graphics, alongside light AI task performance. The series is available in micro, slim, and tower configurations, offering NVIDIA and AMD graphics options to handle demanding tasks. The Dell Pro Max tower configuration delivers exceptional performance in single-threaded tasks, while the Micro and Slim models offer power in a compact form—perfect for workspaces with limited space. Price for the Pro Max model starts at NIS 7,080.