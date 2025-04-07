Shop smart: A variety of LG products at affordable prices and special Passover offers

Spring has arrived – Passover is here, and Passover is not just a holiday of matzah and kneidlach – it’s a holiday of renewal. Once a year, we get the chance to clean, refresh, renew, and you know what? Also treat ourselves to a gift that truly brings joy. In honor of the holiday, the official LG importers in Israel are launching especially festive Passover deals that will truly make this a happy holiday.

As per the Passover tradition, now is the time to organize the house – and also the deals, so you'll know exactly which product and model to buy when you get to the store:

Holiday promotions on LG TVs: Artificial intelligence on your screen

Nowadays, there's no need to go to the cinema to feel like you're watching a movie. The technological advancements of television screens have made the home viewing experience on large screens with stunning color quality turn our living rooms into a private and high-quality movie theater. Leading this technology and creating the best viewing experience is the Korean TV manufacturer LG.

The OLED technology in LG televisions took all the top ten spots in the latest Consumer Reports ranking. The magic of this advanced OLED technology lies in its screen, built from organic elements that turn on and off by themselves, producing absolute color contrast where black is truly black and white is truly white. This technology, in which the screen itself consists of those organic pixels, eliminates the need for backlighting and filters that accompany other TV screen technologies. On top of that, LG adds artificial intelligence. The α9 Gen 7 processor analyzes every scene and adjusts the picture in real-time using Affectionate Intelligence technology.

Whether you’re switching from a football game to an action movie or a dramatic series – the screen adjusts automatically. It sharpens, balances, and enhances. With Brightness Booster for vivid images even in daylight, and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro that decodes each area of the screen to extract the maximum – every scene looks exactly as it should. The magic of this advanced OLED technology lies in its screen, built from organic elements that turn on and off by themselves, producing absolute color contrast where black is truly black and white is truly white (credit: LG)

LG OLED evo CS4 65-inch TV for NIS 6,990.

If you’re looking for a screen that fine-tunes itself to cinematic studio level – this is the model for you. The LG OLED evo CS4 65-inch comes equipped with technologies that deconstruct every scene and present the sharpest, most vivid, and true-to-source version.

Brightness Booster keeps colors vibrant even in daylight, and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyzes brightness across every part of the screen in real time – so you don’t miss a single detail. And the sound? Dolby Atmos surrounds you from every direction, while AI Sound Pro plans the audio based on the content and your location in the room.

75-inch QNED AI QNED80 TV screen for just NIS 5,190.

The 75-inch LG QNED80 uses a combination of Quantum Dot and NanoCell to deliver sharp, rich, and precise colors – from any angle. The α5 Gen 7 processor performs smart processing of every frame, ensuring every face, line, and tone is displayed realistically.

As for sound – the WOW Orchestra technology connects the speakers to the LG soundbar, creating a 9.1.2 surround sound experience. That's all you need to feel like you’re inside the scene.

Flagship model OLED evo AI C4 77-inch for NIS 11,990.

The premium model delivers an especially bright image, thanks to Brightness Booster technology. The sound system detects the room layout and viewer positions, creating a personalized audio dome around them. Brightness Control adjusts lighting levels in real time – keeping the picture sharp at any hour.

All LG TV models include a smart interface that feels truly personal with the webOS operating system, allowing each user to set up a separate viewing profile – with recommendations, preferences, and screen arrangement tailored to what they like. The system recognizes the user's voice and identifies who is in front of the screen, offering relevant content – without searching, without effort.

Additionally, with the purchase of a TV, you’ll receive a special offer on the LG Soundbar S65TR 600W model – for NIS 1,190 instead of the regular price of NIS 1,690. LG's refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines are also now available with special holiday deals (credit: LG)

Artificial intelligence comes to your home

LG's refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines are also now available with special holiday deals for anyone looking to upgrade their home and buy household appliances that can ease daily chores. Because if we’re already destined to clean for the holiday – we might as well know there’s a truly worthwhile upgrade waiting at the end.

In recent years, artificial intelligence has entered different aspects of our lives, and as we all get used to progress and technology, LG's home appliances already include AI that provides significant ease in our daily household tasks. For example, the ™WashTower washing machine, which combines a washer and dryer in one tower, features AIDD technology that detects the fabric's weight and softness and adapts the optimal washing pattern (AI Direct Drive – AIDD, available in only 3 programs: Cotton, Mixed Fabric, and Easy Care). The ™WashTower dryer includes a new DUAL Inverter heat pump system with two rotating cylinders instead of just one, further improving heat pump efficiency and saving energy. Now, in honor of Passover, with the purchase of an LG ™WashTower washing machine, you’ll receive a gift voucher for the Vardinon or Naaman chain worth NIS 2,000**.

Moreover, in the dishwasher category, LG introduces innovation with dishwashers that ensure thorough cleaning using four spray arms operating with QuadWash™ technology that spin and tilt at various angles to reach all parts of the dishwasher. For Passover, you can get a limited-time 30-day trial offer on LG dishwashers***.

In the refrigerator category, LG offers advanced technology as well. For example, in four-door refrigerators with InstaView™ technology – two light taps on the door make it transparent, allowing you to see the contents without opening it. For the holiday, customers who buy an LG four-door refrigerator will receive a gift voucher for the GOLF&co chain worth up to NIS 2,000****. Additionally, in honor of Passover, there are various other promotions on LG refrigerator models. For example, with the purchase of a bottom freezer refrigerator for NIS 7,090, you can receive a steam iron as a gift. Also, when purchasing a 3-door LG refrigerator for NIS 9,600, you can receive a DeLonghi espresso machine*****.

There's also a leisure offer – special promotions for computer game enthusiasts

LG also caters to computer game fans, and in honor of Passover, they’re launching special promotions on leading computer monitor models starting at NIS 429, along with special prices on the most advanced monitors, including the newly launched LG MyView SMART MONITOR in Israel, which supports a wide range of simultaneous tasks.

For gamers, both beginners and pros, LG monitors offer a gaming experience with true-to-life colors, so players feel as if they’re truly in the virtual reality, with a 180Hz refresh rate that ensures you start fast – and stay ahead all the way.

In addition, LG monitors' 1ms response time contributes to smooth and continuous gameplay, reducing blur and shadows – giving gamers an advantage during fast and dynamic games.

Gamers can enjoy smooth and fluid motion in games, also thanks to FreeSync™ technology that enables high resolution and accelerated refresh rate, as well as dynamically syncing the image with the graphics card.

So how can we sum it up? This holiday is a great opportunity to bring home advanced LG products at affordable prices. And when it all comes with innovative technology that saves you time on household chores, sharp visuals, personalized sound, and a smart interface – all that’s left is to choose the model that suits you and truly refresh.

