When a robot vacuum and AI meet: House cleaning has never been easier

ECOVACS Robotics has long needed no introduction – it’s one of the world’s leading companies in the field of robotic vacuums, with a reputation built on years of advanced technology, smart solutions, and long-term reliability. Now it’s once again raising the bar with two new models that combine vacuuming and mopping – delivering performance that rivals any professional cleaner.

Innovation That Works for You – Now Also in Mopping

It vacuums, mops, cleans itself – and the floor? Shiny. Meet the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI, a groundbreaking mopping robot featuring OZMO™ ROLLER technology. This is a unique mopping roller that performs continuous self-cleaning throughout the cleaning process. Every moment it touches the floor, water is applied to it, while used water is efficiently removed, so the roller doesn’t smear dirt or return it to areas that have already been cleaned. Comparison between a robot with scrubbers and a roller with self-cleaning mopping technology, capable of handling liquids as well (credit: PR)

But that’s not all. The roller applies a consistent pressure of 4,000Pa and spins at a speed of 200 rotations per minute. It doesn’t just pass over stains – it presses, scrubs, and eliminates them. The roller enables edge and hard-to-reach area cleaning, thanks to TruEdge™ 2.0 technology, allowing the roller to expand and contract adaptively depending on obstacles or corners.

DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI (credit: PR) DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI (credit: PR)

And when the robot finishes cleaning? The floor doesn’t stay wet – thanks to a hot air drying system and unique absorption technology, it stays clean, dry, and pleasant to the touch. This isn’t just a vacuum – it’s a cleaning partner.

Messy House? The Robot Will Handle It on Its Own

The DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI doesn’t just vacuum and mop – it thinks, learns, and adapts to you. Thanks to an advanced AI system, the robot scans its surroundings in real time, identifies tough dirt, stubborn stains, and high-risk areas – and returns to them repeatedly until they’re truly clean.

The robot is equipped with an advanced Dual-State LiDAR navigation system embedded within the device, without the top protrusion typical of this robot category. This allows it to clean even under particularly low furniture. Another system is AIVI 3D 3.0, consisting of 3D sensors and a camera, for precise obstacle detection and close cleaning around objects, without getting stuck or leaving a mess at home.

It also remembers – thanks to a self-learning algorithm, it improves with every task: learns the home’s layout, residents’ habits, floor types, and automatically optimizes the cleaning process – including adjusting suction power, water volume during mopping paths, and task scheduling, ensuring you come home to a shiny floor.

DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI (credit: PR) Another system is AIVI 3D 3.0, consisting of 3D sensors and a camera, for precise obstacle detection and close cleaning around objects (credit: PR)

ZeroTangle™ 2.0 – The Vacuum That Doesn’t Get Tangled

If you have a pet at home, roaming hairbrushes, or just long hair – you already know regular vacuums can't handle it. That's exactly why ECOVACS developed ZeroTangle™ 2.0 – a smart system specifically designed to prevent hair tangling.

The innovative design includes a main brush combined with spiral bristles and flexible components that prevent hair from gathering around the brush – so cleaning remains continuous, efficiency isn’t compromised, and you don’t have to stop every few days to dismantle, cut, and clean. The result: less maintenance, more peace of mind, and the floor? Hair-free, as it should be.

Welcome to the Next Generation of Docking Stations

It’s not called OMNI for nothing – this is a multi-functional docking station that houses everything needed for truly automatic cleaning. It empties the robot’s dustbin, refills it with clean water, adds cleaning solution, washes the mop roller with hot water (up to 75°C), and also dries it with hot air – all automatically, without you needing to intervene.

With large water tanks (4 liters for clean water and 4 liters for used water), it provides contact-free cleaning. A 3-liter dust bag ensures dirt stays sealed and hygienic until the next emptying.

And the design? Modern, quiet, and minimalist – blends beautifully into any corner of the home. This is no ordinary docking station. It’s a home cleaning management system, designed so you can simply forget about it – because it already takes care of everything.

DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI (credit: PR) A multi-functional docking station (credit: PR)

DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI – Powerful Performance in a Compact Size

The DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI may be compact, but it’s packed with technology. At only 81 mm tall, it easily fits under furniture, cleaning where other robots can’t reach – yet it still includes all of ECOVACS’ flagship features.

The smart mopping system OZMO TURBO 2.0 applies constant pressure to remove stubborn stains, while TruEdge™ 2.0 ensures cleaning reaches all the way to edges and corners. Additionally, ZeroTangle™ 2.0 ensures the brush won’t get tangled with hair – not from pets, not from people – and that the vacuum continues working smoothly, without maintenance interruptions.

And of course, behind all this is an advanced AI system, including Dual-State LiDAR navigation, 3D object detection, dirt detection and real-time re-cleaning, and intelligent environmental adaptation. The YIKO GPT voice assistant lets you control the robot with your voice – in English, yes, but with natural understanding and quick response. Here too, you’ll enjoy comprehensive cleaning with the OMNI docking station, allowing for complete cleaning with minimal maintenance.

If you want a clean, shiny, and fragrant home without wasting time and energy – this is the moment to switch to ECOVACS smart cleaning. With revolutionary technology, proven performance, and unmatched convenience, all that’s left is to tap the app – and let the robot do the rest. Your home could look different by this Friday. Are you in?

