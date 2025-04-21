The race for the sports fashion market: OYSHO opens a second store in Israel

The sports and lifestyle fashion market in Israel continues to develop despite economic and security challenges. Israeli consumers are seeking more than ever fashionable solutions that combine comfort and functionality, a trend further enhanced by changes in work and leisure habits in recent years.

A month after opening its first store in Israel, the Spanish sports and lifestyle brand OYSHO announced the opening of a second store in Israel at the Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv. The new store will showcase the design concept of the Inditex Group, combining sports and leisure fashion.

The new store spans an area of about 285 square meters. The store design incorporates decorative materials such as microcement and walnut wood, and the store's facade will feature a large screen that provides a prominent visual element.

OYSHO at Azrieli (credit: SHAI AZOULAY)

Another innovation in the new store is the self-checkout area, which will be set up next to the regular checkout area, aiming to offer a more modern and efficient shopping experience. Additionally, technological solutions have been installed in the ceiling and existing furniture in the space, creating a modern and functional environment.

OYSHO, which launched its dedicated sports line over a decade ago, focuses on combining comfort, style, and performance. The brand offers a wide range of sports and leisurewear suitable for everyday use and various sporting activities, including high-intensity interval training, fitness, Pilates, Barre, yoga, and running.

In the last two years, the brand has strengthened its focus on a wide range of sports and leisurewear, maintaining quality, innovation, and a commitment to sustainability. The brand's design teams have undergone extensive training in special materials and technical finishes to create a wide variety of sportswear.