The next hit at Big Fashion Glilot: Porsche joins the buzz-filled complex

The luxury car world is known for its exclusive customer experiences, lavish showrooms, and VIP services. However, now, one of the world's leading luxury car manufacturers has decided to break the barrier between the elite and the general public.

Porsche Israel has announced the launch of a new and unique pop-up area at Big Fashion Glilot, a move aimed at bringing the brand's experience to the wider public. The pop-up, which will run for three months starting from the end of March, was established with an investment of around NIS 0.5M and meets the international standards of the German manufacturer.

The pop-up will feature three rotating Porsche models, including highly desirable ones like the new 911 and the electric Macan. Visitors will be able to closely inspect the vehicles and learn about the company’s latest innovations in a more open and accessible environment than traditional showrooms.

"The creation of the pop-up area in the prestigious Big Fashion Glilot is an important step in making the coveted brand more accessible to the Israeli public," says Shay Duani, CEO of Orchid Sports Cars, the official Porsche importer in Israel. "The goal is to allow existing and new audiences to experience the brand in a time and place they didn't expect to encounter it – a central and unique shopping area, with a relaxed atmosphere that lets them enjoy the special values of Porsche and engage with new audiences."

Porsche’s move comes amidst the brand's significant success in Israel. As of December 2024, over 3,000 Porsche vehicles are already on the roads, and with the beginning of 2025, approximately 100 more new vehicles have joined the fleet. The demand for the German manufacturer's cars continues to grow, even with prices starting at several hundred thousand shekels. Porsche Pop-Up at Glilot Complex (credit: PR, Visualization)

Over the past year, Porsche has launched several exciting new models, including the new 911 with a hybrid GTS version that offers power alongside improved efficiency, and the 911 GT3, designed for track enthusiasts. Additionally, the new Panamera model combines comfort, performance, and advanced technology.

In the electric car sector, Porsche presents the new electric Macan – the brand’s first electric SUV, which was launched last summer and has already achieved success with more than 100 cars sold in Israel. The Macan offers a driving range of up to 637 km, with a design that blends power and technology. Alongside it, the electric Taycan, a sports saloon, offers an improved range of up to 630 km.

The new pop-up at Glilot is expected to attract many car enthusiasts, as well as those who are simply interested in the famous German creation. This time, the opportunity to get closer to Porsche’s luxury world will be more accessible than ever, even for those who do not plan to purchase their dream car soon.