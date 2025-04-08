The promotions and new home items

The tray is called Oreo, and it’s one of the most enjoyable items to hold in your hand. Designed in the same language identified with the Oreo wall clock, there is mutual inspiration between them and a shared aspiration for precise simplicity. This is a double-sided tray, born from very precise material research and a deep love for the small details. With soft lines and rounded corners, the tray offers a balanced combination of warm materiality and advanced technology. On one side, natural leather covering and meticulous hand-stitching, with a thin and precise seam encircling the outline. On the surface, a slightly raised path emerges with varying height, like a soft wave that gives a surprising sense of depth. In the center, the NISO logo is 3D printed using a technology that allows for especially thin thread thickness, resulting in a sharp and clean appearance.

The other side is made of wood veneer, walnut or oak, slightly recessed into the frame, creating a natural transition between the leather and the wood, with depth that invites contemplation, and also unintentionally forms a serving path. The combination of handcraftsmanship, noble materials, and updated technology creates a quiet yet present object. Oreo does not try to impress, but it is hard to ignore. It is simple, precise, and has something that feels right—not only functionally but also as an item that carries a story of material, time, and the human hand. Seder plate, NIS 30 (credit: Maxstock)

Spring is around the corner and Passover is approaching, and the Max Stock chain has made special preparations to offer Israeli consumers a complete solution for all holiday needs under one roof and at especially attractive prices. The chain, spread across the country, offers a huge variety of products in various departments to help customers get ready for the holiday easily and conveniently.

The Cleaning Revolution: All the equipment needed for a sparkling home. Passover is also the holiday of cleaning, and Max Stock presents an expanded cleaning department with a variety of products and tools that will make the task easier. Across the chain's many branches you can find cleaning products from well-known brands, alongside Max Stock's private label cleaning products at unbeatable prices. For example: Private label grease remover for NIS 8.90, window cleaning liquid for NIS 5.90, floor cleaning liquid for 10.90 NIS, and more. The price range of Max Stock's private label cleaning products: NIS 5.90–24.90.

A Stunning Holiday Table: Stylish design and serving. Max Stock offers a rich collection for designing the holiday table, including elegant serving utensils, cutlery sets, plates and glasses, and festive tablecloths. Additionally, for those looking to refresh their home decor ahead of the holiday, the chain offers a variety of furniture and decor items such as rugs, side tables, stylish storage items, and decorative accessories for the balcony and garden.

Gifts and Experiences: Surprises for the whole family. In the chain's toys and crafts department, you can find a wide selection of Afikoman gifts that will delight the children—3 items for NIS 100—alongside quality craft supplies for family activities in the spirit of the holiday.

Spring Trips: Gear for a perfect holiday vacation. After the Seder, when nature is at its best, Max Stock invites families to stock up at the chain's rich outdoor department. Customers will find a wide range of tents, hammocks, coolers, flashlights, and quality camping gear for the whole family, turning spring trips into an unforgettable experience. A special flower festival at Hazahav Mall (credit: PR)

Hazahav Mall in Rishon Lezion is organizing a special flower festival during the intermediate days of Passover, between April 15–17, at the mall’s children’s boulevard. Festival hours: 11:00–14:00 and 16:00–19:00.

The festival offers a colorful and enriching experience for the whole family, with a variety of spectacular craft activities for children and families.

The festival will be led by experienced instructors who will ensure an educational and creative experience in a festive and floral atmosphere. All activities are suitable for children and families, and entry is free of charge. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Sharon Pinson, Marketing Manager at Golden Mall, notes: "The festival will be a perfect attraction for Passover’s intermediate days – families will enjoy a refreshing spring atmosphere and dozens of creative workshops, without leaving the city. It’s a great opportunity to experience the holiday in a joyful and family-friendly vibe."

Among the activities:

Creating clay pots with flower arrangements inside

Workshops for making fabric flower mobiles and arranging flowers on foam

Designing a notebook for spring trips and making a personal flower wreath

LG's festive promotion (credit: PR) Ahead of Passover, Brimag, the importer of the LG brand in Israel, is launching a festive promotion: Purchase from a selection of LG washing machines and receive up to NIS 800 in gift vouchers for use at Naaman or Vardinon stores. The promotion is valid until April 11, 2024.

The promotion will take place at Traklin Electric, supermarket chains, private stores, and all authorized e-commerce sites. Holiday gifts from Na'aman Vardinon (credit: PR)

The holiday is fast approaching, and amidst all the errands, cooking, and cleaning—it’s easy to forget to choose gifts. But even at the last minute, you can find practical and impressive solutions. At Vardinon and Naaman stores, you'll find a variety of high-quality holiday gifts at affordable prices, suitable both as a small gesture for hosts and as a thoughtful gift for family and friends. For example: A pair of white candlesticks with a clean design for NIS 39.9, a set of soft cotton guest towels for NIS 49.9, or a high-quality bedding set made from luxurious fabrics inspired by classic country style. At Naaman, you’ll also find festive gifts that will elevate any table—such as a set of glass cups with spring leaf illustrations for NIS 119.9, a classic black-and-white dinnerware set for 6 diners for NIS 159.9, colorful Tropicana servingware (NIS 54–198), or a luxury stainless steel cutlery set for only NIS 199.9.

Available at Vardinon and Naaman branches nationwide until May 4, 2025, or while supplies last.