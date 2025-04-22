The Israeli artlist has an AI tool for creating videos from text

The Israeli creative company Artlist launched a tool called AI Video and Image Generator for video creators. The new tool allows users to input text descriptions and turn them into images, then animate them into high-quality video clips. The company states that these are professional-level videos suitable for video productions.

The AI Video and Image Generator integrates with Artlist's existing content catalog, providing access to everything needed for video production. The tool is based on several models selected by video experts at the company and combines unique visual styles tailored to the creative process of content creators.

Currently, it is possible to produce HD-quality outputs, and in the near future, the option to export in 4K resolution will be added, along with the ability to upload personal images and turn them into videos. Additionally, there will be smart editing tools like generative fill and inpainting – enabling the preservation of high quality.

All images and videos generated using the tool are covered under Artlist’s usage license and are approved for use in commercial projects. Artlist has a catalog offering over 3 million high-quality digital assets created by leading artists worldwide, including music, video clips, sound effects, and templates.