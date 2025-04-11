For Passover: Donate to needy families with the click of a button via Wolt

As in previous years, this year Wolt is leading the social initiative in collaboration with the Latet organization and the Paz Group (Yellow and Super Yuda) for the donation of food packages to families affected by the war and the economic situation.

According to the Latet organization’s alternative poverty report, over 2.75 million Israelis will celebrate Passover while living in poverty. The report also shows that about a third of Israelis (32.9%) report that they do not have the means to properly prepare for the holiday.

Starting today and until the end of Passover, app users will be able to donate packages containing basic food items, which will be given to the elderly and needy families for the holiday meals. During the war, millions of food packages were collected as part of this initiative.

This year, in light of the economic and social consequences of the war period, the demand for assistance has skyrocketed, and Wolt has decided to match every donation – for every package donated through the app, the company will donate an additional package, thus allowing more families to celebrate Passover in a dignified manner.

Through the delivery app, three different packages can be donated, in three price ranges: NIS 30, NIS 50, and NIS 100. Each package will contain a variety of basic food items donated through the Super Yuda, Yellow, and Fresh Market chains, owned by the Paz Group. Additionally, this year it will also be possible to donate a cleaning and cosmetics package worth NIS 100. The donated products will be collected by the Paz Group, transferred to the Latet organization, and distributed before and during the holiday to thousands of needy families and elderly people across the country. Wolt's social initiative (credit: PR)

The campaign will be communicated through the delivery app, inviting users to participate and make holiday donations simple and accessible. Every donor will receive a personal thank-you letter in the app for their contribution.

Donations can be made with regular payment through the app, using a credit card or digital wallet such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as by using Wolt credits and via Cibus.

Tomer Cohen, CEO of Wolt Israel: “In these days, it’s more important than ever for us to ensure that every family can celebrate Passover with dignity. We are confident that the public in Israel will join in and donate with generosity as they do every year, and this time, we will double every donation to amplify the impact of every donor.”

Eran Winterov, CEO of Latet: “The collaboration with Wolt has become a tradition and allows for accessible, easy, and convenient food package donations. Wolt’s initiative to match the donations collected will help us address the growing needs on the ground in light of the effects of the war and the economic situation.”