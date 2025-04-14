Pit House and HOKA in a first collaboration: a new running community in Tel Aviv

As part of the collaboration, Pit House and HOKA have developed a variety of sports and training activities for the general public and group trainees. As part of this, unique running groups will be established for Pit House clients, going out twice a week – on Monday mornings and Wednesday evenings. In addition, once a month, on Friday, we will hold a social run open to the general public. Also, a GYM AND RUN complex will be launched in selected Pit House studios, which will include joint events and activities with HOKA, alongside meetings with trainers and ambassadors in the running field.

Pit House is a group with 10 beautifully designed studios throughout Tel Aviv, focusing on providing professional, tailored group training, while maintaining high standards and continuous training of its coaching staff. HOKA shoes are characterized by a combination of maximum cushioning, low weight, and movement neutrality, with technologies that offer a comfortable, stable, and smooth ride. The brand offers a wide variety of models for every need, including running, training, hiking, and fashion shoes, while maintaining values of sustainability and use of recycled materials. HOKA’s vision is to inspire movement and innovation while enhancing the user experience.

This collaboration offers trainees an integrative training experience that connects the world of running with personalized fitness training, with the goal of promoting a healthy lifestyle and personal fitness. The beginning of the partnership was celebrated by both brands in an event for Pit House trainers and HOKA ambassadors with a run along the Tel Aviv promenade.

Galit Birnbaum-Navon, Marketing Manager of HOKA: “We are happy and excited about the collaboration with Pit House, which allows us to bring HOKA’s expertise in the field of running and training into a personalized and professional experience. Our goal is not only to provide the most professional shoes, but to create athletic experiences that inspire and promote runners and trainees toward continuous improvement. Through this collaboration, we hope to energize running communities in Tel Aviv and throughout the country, and to offer them training experiences that combine comfort, stability, and professionalism.”

Sheli Zehavi, Co-owner of the Pit House group: “We are excited to collaborate with HOKA, a partner that brings global expertise in running. Together we can offer our training community a professional and diverse workout experience. At Pit House, we believe in an active lifestyle and in creating supportive communities that promote health and fitness. This collaboration allows us to expand the boundaries of training – from the studio into open spaces – and combine tailored physical training, community, and innovation.”