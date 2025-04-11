Promotions and new home products

Hostess, the private label brand from Intersun, which specializes in cleaning, hygiene, and everyday home solutions, presents the solution we've all been waiting for – a set of 7 containers with lids that will help us get through Passover, Independence Day, and everything in between without stealing Mom’s container (and hearing about it all year long).

The new Hostess container set is designed to bring order – in every sense. These are seven high-quality storage containers in various sizes, all with matching lids, that nest inside each other – for maximum convenience and significant space saving. They are perfect for storing food, leftovers from the holiday meal, Independence Day snacks, or simply organizing the kitchen, fridge, or even the office. The containers are available in two color options – transparent with lids in varying shades of gray or in various shades of green, so you can match them to your kitchen’s style or just the seasonal vibe. The plastic material is high-quality and durable, suitable for refrigerator use, and allows for especially easy cleaning. Price: NIS 34.90 for a complete set. Nespresso is launching a new boutique in the Grand Canyon Mall in Haifa (credit: PR)

Nespresso is launching a new boutique in the Grand Canyon Mall in Haifa, with an innovative design developed by the global company. The sales area spans 107 square meters, doubling the size of the previous boutique at that location. In the new boutique, customers will be invited to a unique experience that includes an advanced and fully equipped tasting station, seating benches, an advanced operation and ordering system, and a variety of accessories, products, and machines. In addition, a personal engraving station will be introduced for the first time, where customers can purchase coffee accessories with a personalized inscription, aimed at creating a customized coffee experience for each customer.

The vision of the new-generation Nespresso boutique is based on five core principles:

The art of coffee-making

The art of hospitality

The art of design and aesthetics

The art of sustainability and circularity

The art of sharing and care

The art of coffee-making is expressed through coffee blend tastings alongside a wide variety of Nespresso products, from coffee machines to quality accessories. The art of hospitality reflects Nespresso’s commitment to the highest standard of customer service. The art of design and aesthetics is seen in the boutique’s carefully selected items that create a unique atmosphere, with all wood materials certified by the Rainforest Alliance, and the upper part of the sales counters incorporating recycled coffee. The art of circularity encourages customers to return used coffee capsules to a designated recycling area in the boutique. These are transferred to Nespresso’s independent recycling system, where the coffee and aluminum are separated for reuse of raw materials. The art of sharing and care aims to create a true local experience that connects the Nespresso community with local coffee lovers.

The chosen design’s goal is to evoke authenticity and warmth, balancing between modern, stylish design and a refined, natural language. The light tones, based on a beige-ceramic palette, were carefully selected to reflect natural elements, emphasizing the narrative around circularity and reinforcing the brand’s embedded message of care for nature as the starting point of the coffee experience.

Sonia Nestasa, CEO of Nespresso Israel: "The launch of the innovative boutique creates a unique coffee experience, expressed through groundbreaking design alongside personalized service for every customer. The boutique represents a meeting point between high service standards and professionalism, while upholding values of environmental responsibility. It’s a place where quality, sustainability, and innovation meet in perfect harmony."

Shay Dinur, VP of the Commercial Division: "The new boutique in Haifa is part of our ongoing commitment to providing our customers with the highest quality coffee experience. We constantly work to expand our service offerings and maintain the highest standards. With personalized solutions, innovative design, and world-class service, the Haifa boutique offers not just high-quality products, but also a unique experience tailored to each customer, while maintaining our commitment to excellence and delivering added value to coffee lovers." Erco (credit: PR)

The electrical and lighting accessories chain Archa is strengthening its climate products segment in its stores and on its website, launching the ceiling fan catalog for the upcoming summer, featuring advanced, modern designs in varying light tones chosen by the customer, from the quality private-label brand VEGA, and with unprecedented limited-time discounts – up to 57% off.

China ceiling fan: Metal body and black blades, suitable diameter for high air output and cooling, ultra-quiet motor and remote control for choosing LED light tone and speed – only NIS 559 instead of NIS 1,020.

Unique Joey ceiling fan: Foldable blades, ultra-quiet, with selectable dimmable LED light (yellow / soft white / white), controlled by remote – only NIS 389 instead of NIS 899.40.

Puppy ceiling fan: Innovative, ultra-compact with hidden internal blades, ultra-quiet motor, option to select light tone and airflow power via remote – price: NIS 907.10.

Reef model ceiling fan: Black metal body and wooden blades, three speeds, variable light tones – special price: NIS 579 instead of NIS 869.01.

Vortex wooden ceiling fan: Three speed settings and variable light tones, remote controlled – NIS 856.3.

TOGO (credit: Amiram Ben Yishai) Ahead of Passover, the TOGO chain is launching a new home products category – a perfect gift for the holiday, for hosts, or for yourself, combining practicality, style, and indulgence.

The chain says:"The items in TOGO’s home category not only upgrade your space, but also create a personal, inviting, and pleasant atmosphere – one that turns any house into a true home."

Price range: NIS 19.90–69.90.

What can be found in TOGO’s home category?