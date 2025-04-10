Renovating a rental property abroad? How to manage UK projects from Israel

As more Israelis invest in UK real estate, remote renovations are becoming more popular. Here’s how to protect your assets, stay in control, and prepare your property for the rental market - even from thousands of miles away.

With interest rates high and the Israeli real estate market stagnating according to SDB, many Israeli investors are looking for real estate opportunities abroad.

For years now, England has been a popular choice for Israelis due to its strong rental market, general economic growth and welcoming environment for foreign buyers.

Not to mention, with a time difference of just 2 hours, managing investments in the country is easier than those in the US.

But what happens once you’ve bought the property and you want to renovate?

For Israeli investors, managing a renovation in the UK from afar can feel like a big task. But with the right partners and systems in place, it can be manageable.

Here’s how.

1. Partner With A UK Lettings & Property Management Agency

Remote renovations need feet on the ground - and that starts with hiring a local lettings agency that understands both the UK market and your needs as a foreign investor.

Choosing the right company is important. They will help with everything from coordinating contractors to making sure your project doesn’t go over budget. In short: They are there to be your eyes and ears.

2. Use Smart Storage To Clear The Way For Work

If your property is furnished or filled with your stuff, renovations are smoother (and safer) when the space is clear. That's where modern storage companies come in.

The key here is convenience. A new wave of storage companies are popping up across the UK that offer collection, pricing and delivery by the box - no van hire, no schlepping. These companies are perfect for international investors: schedule a pickup online, store as much or as little as you need, and get it all back when the property’s ready.

With insurance included, clear pricing, and no minimum number of boxes to put away, these companies are a great choice for storage during renovations.

3. Renovate With Tenants in Mind (If You Plan To Rent)

The UK rental demand is strong, especially in cities with big universities and business hubs.

Think about renovations that will help draw in long-term tenants: things like elegant finishes, new heating systems, and stylish (but durable) fittings.

If you're working with a lettings agency, they can help you understand what renters are looking for in your area - and what renovations you can do to yield the best returns.

4. Set Up Communication Channels

When you’re managing a property from Israel, good communication becomes mission-critical.

Be clear with your lettings agency or project manager around updates: ask for regular photos and videos, weekly updates, and digital records of expenses.

Use tools like WhatsApp, Google Drive, Zoom, and Trello to stay in the loop and keep everything documented. A clear paper trail makes future decisions easier - especially if you plan to sell or refinance the property later on.

5. Plan For Costs and Currency Exchange

Renovating abroad is expensive, and it doesn’t help that exchange rates can change quickly.

It’s worth setting up a UK-based business bank account (or using an international bank like Wise or Revolut Business) to help with payments.

Work with your accountant or tax advisor to make sure you’re budgeting for these costs, and look into whether any of your renovation expenses can be taken away from rental income for UK tax purposes.

Bonus tip: It’s always worth having a contingency cost in place so you don’t have any nasty surprises.

6. Plan For A Post-Renovation Let or Sale

Once the work is complete, you’ll want to work quickly to either sell the property or get tenants in as fast as possible.

One of the benefits of working with a lettings agency is that they can be ready to go as soon as the keys are handed back.

In the UK, lettings agencies regularly manage listing, viewings, tenancy agreements, and compliance checks, all while you're still based in Israel.

Having a company onboarded from day 1 can help lower the risk of vacant periods, allowing your property to be listed as soon as it’s done.

UK Property: Still A Global Favourite

The UK is an appealing market for international investors, but managing a property from abroad is no easy feat.

And now, thanks to smart storage, good only communications channels and hands-on lettings support, managing your UK renovation from Tel Aviv, Haifa, or Jerusalem is easier than ever.

