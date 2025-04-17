Four new branches on Highway 6: BBB expands with an investment of NIS 7 million

The BBB Group continues to expand its retail operations under the BBB By The Way brand, which focuses on fast food branches and mobile stands, providing solutions along central routes across the country.

The group, in a business partnership with the si cafe chain, is opening four branches on Highway 6 with an investment estimated at approximately NIS 7 million: two branches recently opened at the Dor Alon complex at the Magen stations (on Highway 6 North between Nitzanei Oz Interchange and Baka Interchange in both directions), and two more are set to open in the coming month at the Naan stations (between Sorek Interchange and Nesherim Interchange in both directions), also on Highway 6.

The new branches span an area of about 100 square meters each and offer around 50 seats on site. In accordance with the brand’s policy, the serving method is self-service, and the branches are equipped with user-friendly, convenient, sales-oriented, and accessible digital ordering stations, eliminating the need to wait for a cashier.

Similar to the group’s other brands, the BBB By The Way menu centers on hamburgers, relying on the culinary values of the BBB network. The menu includes a variety of hamburgers—available individually or as part of a meal—side dishes, salads, kids' meals, and additional items. The dishes and their presentation are adapted for on-site dining as well as self-pickup service, allowing for convenient eating in the car while on the road.

The four new branches join those that opened over the past year at the Dvira Junction in the south and in the lobby of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Ahuva Turgeman, CEO of the BBB Group: “The brand’s activity constitutes another central layer in our business development strategy. We want to meet Israelis in more places, new and surprising, outside the existing and familiar restaurants. Our existing customers, as well as new audiences encountering us for the first time, will be able to enjoy excellent meals, at affordable prices, and with uncompromising quality—similar to the culinary method that leads all our business activity across all brands.”