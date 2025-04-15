Artlist launches the only AI Video and Image Generator tailored for video creators

The creative and technology company Artlist, which operates catalogs of digital content and video creation tools for leading companies, organizations, and content creators worldwide, is launching an AI Video and Image Generator for video creators. After launching the AI voiceovers tool a few months ago, Artlist is now expanding its AI capabilities and offering an advanced, simple, and intuitive product experience. With the new tool, users can input text descriptions, turn them into images, and animate them into high-quality videos, thus realizing any idea easily and quickly, at a professional level suitable for video productions.

All images and videos generated with the tool are covered under Artlist’s usage license and are approved for use in commercial projects as well.

The AI Video and Image Generator integrates with Artlist’s existing content catalog and provides access to everything needed for high-quality video production—in one place. The tool is based on several models carefully selected by the company’s video experts and incorporates unique visual styles tailored to the creative process of content creators.

Currently, outputs can be generated in HD quality, and in the near future, options will be added for 4K export, uploading personal images and turning them into videos, as well as advanced smart editing tools such as generative fill and inpainting—in order to continue maintaining the highest standards for professional video production.

Ira Belsky, co-founder and co-CEO of Artlist: “The new feature is another significant step in our mission to provide organizations and creators with everything they need, through solutions specifically tailored to their needs, including a unique user experience and top-tier outputs. As a video creator myself, I know how important it is that all the tools are available in one place, without needing to switch platforms and deal with bureaucracies unrelated to the creation itself. With the AI Video Generator, we enable the creation of high-quality video content easily, all under the same subscription and license.”

Roy Feld, Chief Product Officer at Artlist: “We’ve always focused on curating the highest quality digital content and making it accessible in a way that simplifies and empowers the work of video creators. We are taking the same approach with AI tools, selecting the best models and integrating them into the platform in a way that perfectly aligns with creators’ workflows.”

In an era where Generative AI is becoming an integral part of the creative process, AI-based features help creators streamline workflows, break creative boundaries, and realize bold and original ideas. Artlist’s AI Video and Image Generator is available to Artlist Max subscribers at no additional cost, as well as through a separate AI Suite subscription plan that also includes the AI Voiceover, which was launched earlier in June 2024.