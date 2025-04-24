Cut and save: Free sofa cleaning tips

The sofa is the heart of the home. We rest on it, host guests, watch TV, and sometimes even eat. Therefore, it’s not surprising that it tends to get dirty and absorb stains – sometimes mild, and sometimes particularly stubborn. Stubborn stains on a sofa can seem like a death sentence for the upholstery, but with the right approach and suitable materials, it's possible to restore its fresh and clean appearance. In the following guide, we’ll learn how to clean a sofa from tough stains smartly, with an emphasis on the most common types of stains and useful tips for proper cleaning at home.

What types of stains can be cleaned?

Before starting the process, it’s important to identify the type of stain. Not every material is suitable for every kind of dirt, and precise matching can make all the difference. Here’s a list of common stains that can be cleaned:

Coffee and tea stains – Considered particularly common, especially in the living room. They quickly penetrate the upholstery, so it’s important to act fast.

Red wine stains – among the more problematic stains, but with immediate treatment, the sofa can be saved.

Oil and grease stains – often appear after meals or when touching the sofa with unclean hands.

Ink stains – not uncommon in homes with children, but require caution when cleaning.

Urine or vomit stains (from children or pets) – these stains are not only dirty but can also leave a bad odor, so they need to be cleaned thoroughly.

Blood stains – require a particularly gentle approach to avoid setting the stain.

Step One: Checking the fabric type

Before starting the task of cleaning the sofa, it’s important to check the type of upholstery. Sofas are made from various materials – cotton, linen, leather, faux leather, microfiber, velvet, and more. Some fabrics are sensitive to water, and some must not be scrubbed forcefully. Look for the manufacturer’s label on the sofa – it will indicate which materials can be used.

Step Two: Immediate treatment

The earlier a stain is treated – the higher the chances it will disappear. When a stain occurs:

Blot, don’t rub – use a clean, damp cloth or paper towel to lift the stain without pressing or rubbing.

Don’t smear – aggressive scrubbing can cause the stain to spread and penetrate deeper into the upholstery.

Isolate the stain – try to prevent the stain from spreading by treating only the affected area.

Step Three: Home solutions for sofa cleaning

In many cases, stains can be treated at home without the need for professionals. Here are some effective methods:

White vinegar + water: A mixture of white vinegar and lukewarm water (1:1 ratio) can help remove organic stains like wine, urine, or coffee.

Baking soda: Excellent for absorbing odors and lightening greasy stains. Sprinkle over the stain, wait two hours, and vacuum.

Water with dish soap: A gentle solution that can handle most light stains. Soak a cloth in the mixture, wring it out well, and wipe gently.

Rubbing alcohol: Especially good for ink or oil stains. Drip a little onto a cotton ball and wipe gently.

When to call in the experts?

Not every stain can be removed at home. When dealing with an old, complex stain or one that has penetrated deep into the fibers, it’s recommended to hire a professional sofa cleaning service. Even if you tried yourself and the stain didn’t come out – don’t give up. Professionals can often completely restore the sofa’s appearance.

Natural fabric sofas like cotton or linen tend to absorb stains faster than synthetic fabric sofas. Therefore, it’s especially important to avoid leaving liquids on the upholstery for a long time. When a liquid spills – even if it’s clear – it’s always advisable to wipe, air out, and wait for full drying. Moisture accumulating inside the fibers can cause not only staining but also mold, a less visible but very damaging issue over time. In such cases, professional sofa cleaning services can prevent cumulative damage.

If you have young children or pets, it’s worth considering preventive treatment every few months. Stain-repelling materials applied to the upholstery provide a protective layer that prevents liquids from soaking in deeply. This way, even if a stain occurs – it’s easier to remove. These services are also offered by Clean Sofa, allowing you to enjoy a clean sofa over time without worrying every time someone accidentally spills juice or eats in front of the TV.

