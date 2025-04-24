Myths and mistakes: The truth about the real costs of raising pets

In movies and commercials, adopting a pet looks simple and joyful. The adoption itself is indeed an exciting experience – but what is not always shown is the financial reality that follows. Studies show that most pet owners significantly underestimate the costs involved in raising a pet throughout its life.

Various estimates indicate that the cost of raising a dog over its lifetime (approximately 12 years on average) can reach hundreds of thousands of shekels, not including medical emergencies or chronic illnesses that may arise.

The Major Myths About the Cost of Raising Pets

Myth 1: The main cost is adoption and food

Many people focus on the initial cost of adopting or purchasing a pet (which can range from a few hundred shekels to thousands in the case of special breeds) and the ongoing cost of food. However, data shows that veterinary expenses, accessories, neutering/spaying, vaccinations, parasite and flea treatments, and more – constitute a significant part of the annual expense.

According to professional estimates, pet owners in Israel spend an average of NIS 3,000 to NIS 6,000 a year on routine pet care, not including medical emergencies.

Myth 2: Pet insurance is a luxury

Many view pet insurance as an unnecessary expense or a kind of luxury. However, financial analysis shows that pet insurance can be a significant saving in cases of medical issues. Complex veterinary treatments can cost tens of thousands of shekels, and studies show that more than 60% of pet owners will face at least one major medical expense during their pet's lifetime.

Pet insurance policies, like the one offered by Phoenix, cover a wide range of medical expenses, illnesses, accidents, and surgeries. A significant innovation in the market is the expansion of coverage for senior dogs over the age of 8, who can now receive coverage for accidents and third-party liability insurance – an area that was previously lacking and left owners of older dogs without financial protection.

Myth 3: Dangerous dog breeds always cost more to insure

In the past, owners of dogs defined as "dangerous breeds" had difficulty finding suitable insurance or had to pay very high premiums. Today, Phoenix offers medical insurance packages for these breeds as well, understanding that the risk is not always related to the dog's breed but to other factors like upbringing and care.

Common Financial Mistakes of New Pet Owners

Mistake 1: Lack of long-term planning

One of the most common mistakes is the lack of planning for the pet’s entire life. Many pet owners focus on immediate costs (food, bed, collar) without considering the cumulative costs over the years, especially as the pet ages. Studies show that medical care costs for pets rise significantly after age 7–8, and unfortunately, this is exactly the time when most traditional insurance policies stop covering certain treatments or require higher premiums. Phoenix’s solution to this problem is the expansion of coverage for senior dogs, allowing owners to continue providing quality care in advanced age.

Mistake 2: Ignoring ongoing expenses

Fixed monthly expenses such as food, cat litter, or nutritional supplements can amount to significant sums over time. Studies show that pet owners spend an average of NIS 200 to NIS 500 per month on routine needs, a sum that can increase significantly for larger pets or those with special needs.

Mistake 3: Lack of preparedness for emergencies

A survey conducted among pet owners in Israel showed that more than 70% are not financially prepared for a medical emergency that could cost thousands of shekels. For many, an unexpected expense of NIS 5,000 or more for urgent veterinary treatment would pose a serious financial problem.

Pet insurance provides a safety net in such cases. Phoenix offers coverage for a wide range of medical expenses with a fixed deductible of only NIS 250, making financial planning simpler and preventing situations where pet owners must face difficult decisions in real time. As pets age, medical expenses tend to increase (credit: PEXELS)

Proper Financial Planning Throughout Your Pet’s Life

Puppy/Young Stage

At this stage, the main costs include initial vaccinations, spaying/neutering, microchipping, basic equipment, initial training, and food. Data shows that the first year is usually the most expensive in terms of one-time expenses. The recommended financial approach is to create a dedicated budget for the first year and to consider early insurance while the pet is still young and healthy and premiums are lower.

Adulthood

At this stage, costs stabilize somewhat, with an emphasis on periodic checkups, annual vaccinations, and preventive treatments. However, this is the ideal time for long-term planning and saving for old age.

It is recommended to set aside a fixed amount each month for pet emergencies, in addition to insurance. The combined approach of insurance along with personal savings provides the best protection.

Senior Stage

As pets age, medical expenses tend to increase. Studies show a rise of up to 50% in annual expenses for pets over age 8, due to the need for more frequent checkups, medications, and sometimes treatments for chronic conditions.

Financial Tools for Handling Unexpected Expenses

Comprehensive Pet Insurance

Insurance is the most effective financial tool for dealing with unexpected medical expenses. Insurance plans like that of Phoenix cover a wide range of medical treatments, medications, and hospitalization, allowing owners to make decisions based on the pet’s needs rather than financial constraints.

Recent innovations in the field, such as insurance for dangerous breeds and expansion for senior dogs, make insurance more accessible for populations that previously struggled to obtain proper coverage.

Cash Flow Planning

One of the important tools is advance planning for expected annual expenses, including vaccinations, checkups, and routine treatments. Spreading these expenses throughout the year can help with managing the family budget. With insurance like Phoenix’s, the costs may be significantly reduced, with a large portion of the surgical expenses covered by insurance instead of being paid out of pocket (credit: Tal Feigenbaum)

Case Studies: Real Costs of Pet Care

Emergency Surgery

The cost of surgery to remove a foreign object from a dog’s intestines can reach NIS 7,000–10,000, depending on complexity and length of hospitalization. Without insurance, such an expense poses a heavy burden on the average household.

With insurance like Phoenix’s, the costs may be significantly reduced, with a large portion of the surgical expenses covered by insurance instead of being paid out of pocket (subject, of course, to the insurance policy and its terms).

Problems in Old Age

Senior dogs often deal with issues such as arthritis. Treatment may include medications, physiotherapy, and nutritional supplements costing hundreds of shekels a month. In addition, injuries such as ligament tears may require surgery costing thousands of shekels.

For owners of senior dogs, Phoenix’s new insurance expansion is particularly significant, as it allows for accident coverage even for dogs over age 8. In the case of surgery after an injury, the insurance can cover most of the cost with a minimal deductible – a significant saving for owners, especially at an age where any injury can become a serious medical issue. For owners of senior dogs, Phoenix’s new insurance expansion is particularly significant (credit: Sharon Rahamim)

Towards Responsible Financial Planning

The responsibility of raising a pet also includes financial responsibility. Studies show that lack of financial planning is a major factor in pet abandonment in cases of high medical expenses.

Comprehensive pet insurance, like that offered by Phoenix, is not only a smart financial tool but also an expression of responsibility toward the furry family member. The ability to choose a veterinarian anywhere, broad coverage of medical expenses, and a fixed deductible provide peace of mind and allow focus on what really matters – the health and well-being of your pet.

