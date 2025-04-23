Dyson’s floor cleaner is impressive – but don’t make the mistake I made with it

There are little moments in life when you feel futuristic – not because you’re wearing silver or driving a Tesla, but because the device you’re holding looks like something Iron Man would have in his living room. The Dyson WashG1, Dyson’s first wireless floor cleaner. It’s sleek, high-tech, and full of promise.
Did it change my life? Let’s say it changed the way I look at floors. But like any relationship, there’s work involved.
The device tackles both dry and wet messes at the same time – meaning you don’t need to go over the floor twice, once with a squeegee and once with a cloth. Two separately driven rollers spin in opposite directions (think of a synchronized tango dance), made from microfiber with a density of *64,800 fibers per square cm (!). They absorb every drop, trap every hair, flour, chicken soup – and anything kids, pets, or even you might accidentally spill.
And the water? It comes through 26 nozzles with ultra-precise control over the amount, according to the user’s preference. Personally, I like “wet plus essential oil,” so I added a little mint and orange. Dyson, feel free to copy.
There are three modes: low, medium, and high, each with three additional fine-tuning levels. Add to that the MAX button that opens the water valves to the max — and you get rare control over the level of wetness and friction. A dried ketchup stain from last week? No problem. Just roll those rollers over it like an angry mom on a Friday morning.
One of the most impressive features is how the device separates dry dirt from dirty water in real time. You don’t have to fish out a piece of pasta with your hands (been there). There are internal brushes that clean the rollers as they work, and all the gunk is sent straight to a removable waste tray, which also contains a 500-micron mesh filter that traps clumps without clogging.
Like a stunning date with lots of potential – you’re impressed, but also realize there’s going to be some “maintenance work.” Yes, you need to take parts apart, clean them, put them back together. It’s not hard – but it’s not hassle-free. The good news? There’s a self-cleaning mode that runs clean water over the rollers, cleans the whole system, and gets you ready for the next round. Delightful.
What doesn’t it do?
It doesn’t vacuum. Let’s talk about that for a moment. With all the rollers, fibers, and features – there’s no suction. If there’s coarse dirt – you’ll need to sweep first. So if you’re someone who likes an all-in-one solution – that might be a downside for you.
If you like processes and cleanse your face twice every evening, the pre-clean step will actually feel more professional.
Oh, and here’s the moment I became a comedy event: Since it doesn’t come with a cleaning solution – which is not uncommon, most electronic floor cleaners don’t use foaming agents because they just don’t work well with their mechanics. I (naively/boldly/impatiently) tried to add a bit of fabric softener for the scent. The result? Foam galore. All over the house. Between the fast-spinning rollers and the foamy texture – I suddenly felt like part of a '90s soap commercial. But! After I fixed the issue (a few manual rinses of the brush to get rid of the foam), I found a great solution: I put a few drops of essential oil into the clean water tank.
Who is it for?
– Anyone with a lot of floor (up to 290 sqm per tank)
– Anyone who loves control, features, and technology
– Anyone who’s not afraid to disassemble, clean, and reassemble
– Anyone who loves essential oils for cleaning and for the soul
If you’re into precise, smart, tech-based cleaning – the WashG1 is totally worth the spot in your cabinet. I deduct a point for the lack of suction, the maintenance, and the fact that it doesn’t come with a little bottle of designated cleaning fluid. On the other hand – it’s so efficient that even a drop of peppermint essential oil did the trick. It’s an impressive, advanced, and mostly convenient product. It demands attention, but gives you back a shiny floor, inner peace, and maybe even a little sense of control over life – as long as you don’t add any foaming agents to the water. You’ve been warned.