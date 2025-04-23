This is how you can find new cars from the importer at affordable prices

One of the smartest ways to enjoy all the benefits of a new car – full warranty, advanced technology, and high reliability – is through 0-kilometer vehicles from the importer. This solution allows you to purchase a completely new car at a lower price than a new car from the importer, and sometimes with discounts of tens of thousands of shekels.

In this article, we will explain how you can find 0 KM cars at especially affordable prices, detail all the advantages of such vehicles, and present Direct by Delek Motors, one of the leading platforms for purchasing new vehicles under especially attractive conditions.

What is a 0 KM car and why is it worthwhile?

0 KM vehicles are completely new cars that have never been driven on the road, but were previously registered under the name of the importer or car dealership. In other words, although they were never used by any driver, they are registered as having had a first owner under the importer or dealership, and therefore are offered for sale at a reduced price. The major advantage is that you enjoy all the benefits of a new car – but save significant amounts on the purchase.

What are the advantages of a 0 KM car?

Significantly lower price – savings of tens of thousands of shekels compared to the importer’s price list.

Full manufacturer’s warranty – you receive full warranty, just like a new car from the importer.

A brand-new car with zero mileage – the experience of driving a completely new car, with no wear and tear.

Immediate availability – no need to wait months for delivery of a new car from the importer.

Attractive financing options – some importers and dealerships offer especially convenient financing terms.

Wide selection of models – 0 KM cars are available in a variety of models, including family cars, luxury cars, and efficient city cars.

Direct by Delek Motors – the smart way to a new car

If you’re looking for the most cost-effective way to purchase a 0 KM car, Direct by Delek Motors is the right address. This is a leading platform that enables you to purchase 0 KM cars at especially attractive prices, with additional advantages that make the purchasing process convenient and especially worthwhile.What will you find at Direct by Delek Motors?

A wide variety of models – including luxury cars, family cars, and electric vehicles.

Especially competitive prices – significant discounts on a wide range of models.

Convenient and flexible bank financing options – installment plans to suit every budget.

Fair trade-in – an option to exchange your old car and pay only the difference.

Professional and reliable service – a team of experts that will accompany you throughout the entire purchase process.

How to find the most worthwhile car deal?

Purchasing a 0 KM car can be a great way to save money, but it’s important to know how to find the best offer. Here are a few tips to help you:

Compare prices between dealerships and importers – 0 KM cars are sold by different dealerships, so it’s worth comparing prices to find the best deal.

Look for special promotions – toward the end of the year and during holiday seasons, importers and dealerships offer significant discounts on vehicles.

Check trade-in options – if you have an old car, you can reduce the cost of the new car with a worthwhile trade-in deal.

Check financing terms – some importers offer financing plans with low interest rates or no interest at all.

Buy from a reliable source – it’s important to ensure you’re buying from a licensed dealership that provides full warranty and professional service.

Summary

0 KM vehicles are the smartest way to enjoy a new car at an affordable price, with all the advantages of a manufacturer’s warranty, zero mileage, and professional service. Direct by Delek Motors offers you the best deals on the market – so you can get a new car, at a better price, and under more convenient terms.

For purchases and more details, visit Direct and start your journey to a new car today!

In collaboration with DIRECT-DM