Global summit: Lior Suchard, Kylian Mbappé, and Usain Bolt – together on one stage

What do Lior Suchard, Kylian Mbappé, and Usain Bolt have in common? Three superstars from different worlds – the mentalist, the footballer, and the sprinter – are international ambassadors of the prestigious watch brand HUBLOT, and they met on one stage at a particularly glamorous event: the Watches & Wonders exhibition held in Geneva, Switzerland.

The event, considered the most central and prestigious in the watch industry, this year celebrated 20 years of the Big Bang, HUBLOT's flagship model, considered not only a symbol of precision and excellence but also a fashion icon that sets trends.

To mark the occasion, a spectacular party was held, where the three ambassadors commanded all the spotlight – and Lior Suchard stole the show with a mesmerizing and interactive mind-reading performance, astounding the audience.

But the evening didn’t end there. Five Michelin-starred chefs took the audience on a culinary journey of excellence, with a refined menu combining taste, excitement, and style at the level of Haute Horlogerie (high-end watchmaking).

Karin Kish, Vice President of Trade and Marketing at the Roltime Group, HUBLOT's importer in Israel, summed it up with excitement: "The watch exhibition in Geneva is a paradise for luxury lovers. It's the place to see the new collections, spot the trends that will dominate the year – and we're already selecting the hottest models that will soon arrive in Israel. It's going to be especially intriguing."