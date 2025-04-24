Healing minimalism: The revolutionary design of SKIN Clinic in Modi'in

In the world of aesthetic clinics, which often feature either cold, medical designs or alternatively lean toward excessive luxury, it is refreshing to encounter a space that manages to balance minimalist elegance with a sense of warmth and naturalness. SKIN Clinic, recently opened in Modi'in, is a fascinating example of how precise design can enhance the customer experience and convey both professionalism and tranquility.

Embracing Architecture in a Medical-Aesthetic Space

The clinic, established with an investment of approximately NIS 30 million, is the result of a collaboration between Dr. Amir Zarach and Chani Remer and Rachel Elbaz from the Sisters Beauty and Wellness initiative. The clinic was designed with the intention of creating a space that envelopes the client from the moment of entry. The unprecedented investment is evident in every detail, from the high-quality raw materials in the interior design to the advanced technologies used for the treatment journeys. SKIN Clinic (credit: Michael Nazarov)

The designers chose a design concept characterized by soft, rounded lines, a monochromatic palette in restrained natural tones, and the use of natural materials in a variety of textures. The spatial layout creates a clear distinction between the open public area and the more intimate treatment area, with each space receiving a distinct design character.

Connecting Public and Private

The public entrance area is characterized by a bright and open atmosphere, with varied seating corners inviting visitors to relax. The reception desk, made of light Corian, creates an interesting play of light and shadow and serves as a gentle partition between the public space and the inner rooms. Japanese-style wooden partitions add a stunning design element and allow separation without blocking the flow of natural light through the space. SKIN Clinic (credit: Michael Nazarov)

One of the most impressive elements in the design is the use of electric glass in the consultation and treatment rooms. When the rooms are not in use, the glass remains transparent and maintains the open-space feeling; once a treatment begins, the glass turns opaque and provides complete privacy—a sleek solution that blends functionality with aesthetics.

A Minimalist "Cave" in the Treatment Area

The treatment room area was designed to create a more intimate and enveloping sensation. The surrounding corridors, with vaulted ceilings and hidden lighting, together with natural mineral plaster wall cladding, create what the designers call a “minimalist cave”—a space that provides a sense of refuge and protection, but without heaviness or enclosure. SKIN Clinic (credit: Michael Nazarov)

The treatment rooms themselves echo the design language: each room contains a rounded niche with built-in carpentry and hidden lighting, maintaining a clean-lined space with a limited selection of materials and colors. This balance between functionality and refined aesthetics creates an ideal environment for treatments that require both focus and relaxation.

Materials and Lighting as Keys to the Experience

Materials play a central role in the design experience at the clinic: sandstone-look porcelain granite flooring, natural mineral plaster wall cladding in various textures, and natural-toned oak wood in the carpentry pieces—all combine to create an atmosphere that is simultaneously elegant, yet accessible and warm. SKIN Clinic (credit: Michael Nazarov)

The lighting, mostly soft and concealed, is a design element in its own right. Illuminated ceilings, round light fixtures that seem to float in the space, and hidden light strips—all create a calming effect and provide a sense of spaciousness and depth.

Where Science Meets BeautySKIN Clinic succeeds in creating a space that communicates medical professionalism alongside a premium spa atmosphere, conveying the brand’s central message: the meeting of advanced science with natural beauty. The minimalist yet warm design echoes the treatment approach based on international skincare journeys and demonstrates how interior design can not only complement the activity within the space but also become an inseparable part of its business philosophy.