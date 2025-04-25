Coming soon: Your child will remind you to buckle up and not to text

A rare and significant donation from a car importer to an educational safety program: Frisbee, the importer of Renault, Nissan, Chery, XPeng, Dacia, and Infiniti, is launching the “Child Escort” project together with the Or Yarok Association.

The project will include road safety training for tens of thousands of elementary school students, not only as road users themselves but also as those who will remind their parents and siblings to behave safely while driving and as pedestrians.

In 2024, according to the National Road Safety Authority, 361 people were killed in road accidents in Israel. On average, one person is killed every day on the roads, and dozens are injured to varying degrees.

The project is based on the idea that young children can and should take an active role in maintaining family travel safety. As part of “Child Escort,” Or Yarok instructors come to schools, and students learn in an engaging and playful way about proper behavior in vehicles, safe road crossing, riding bicycles and scooters, using protective gear, and wearing seat belts. The program will also include safe riding lessons for children (credit: Newspress)

At the end of the activity, each child receives a “Child Escort Certificate,” including a short checklist they must go through with their parent before every trip: Are the seat belts fastened? Is the mobile phone put aside? Is the child properly buckled in and seated in an age-appropriate seat? Children will also receive reminders about safe road crossing and riding with a helmet, reflective gear, and on designated paths.

The activity will launch in schools after Passover and is expected to reach tens of thousands of students. “Child Escort” signs (similar to the “New Driver” sign) will be distributed at all Frisbee brand showrooms as a way to attract visitors. Frisbee will fund the project with NIS 2.5 million.