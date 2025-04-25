"Library" is a term that sounds sleepy. Until you encounter the ones that will change your mind

In a world where design meets functionality, Amitay Singer Studio, a successful Israeli brand with a down-to-earth approach, creates furniture that is not only beautiful and high-quality but also tells a story. A story of passion, innovation, and creativity, combining smart and original Israeli design. The furniture is considered a "jewel for the space," enhancing and upgrading any space while adding a touch of innovative design. Amitay Singer Studio, interior design - Adi Shaked (credit: Itay Banit)

The Amitay Singer studio was founded in 2022 by designer Amitay Singer, a graduate of the Industrial Design Department at Shenkar. The studio specializes in designing functional furniture from a variety of high-quality materials intended for different spaces. Amitay Singer Studio (credit: PR)

In the production and design process, emphasis is placed on manufacturing furniture intelligently, using raw materials wisely and advanced technologies. This approach allows for the creation of durable furniture, easy to assemble, and suited to evolving life needs. The studio is proud to produce all furniture here in Israel, in close collaboration with the country’s leading workshops, based on the belief that local design and manufacturing are of great importance.

Amitay Singer Studio, designer - Allison Lalo (credit: Tzuf Barzilay)

In the studio’s design process, we aim to create furniture that perfectly fits the space and the customer’s needs. We are happy to take part in every stage until the product is in the customer’s home, tailored to their measurements, needs, and the character of the home they dreamed of designing. In the process of working with the client or the project’s interior designer, we take full part in each stage — from sketch creation, material, color, and finish selection, to preparing a computerized simulation that presents the final product in the space, enabling a clear picture of the expected result and ensuring that the design will perfectly integrate into the customer’s home.

Singer Studio is not just a furniture design studio, but also a home for creativity, innovation, and quality. We invite you to join us on a journey and enjoy furniture that is not only beautiful and functional but also tells a story.

Amitay Singer Studio, interior design - Hila Zohar Sternberg (credit: Hagar Dekel) Amitay Singer Studio, interior design - Hila Zohar Sternberg (credit: Hagar Dekel)

A system combining thin, blackened metal shelves with refined iron rods in a matching style. At the center is a floating storage unit made of natural smoked oak, 2.8 meters long. The combination of raw materials and the hanging method together create a precise appearance — light and breathable on one hand, and on the other, with the impressive presence of a jewel in the space.

The shelves, with concealed and clean assembly, create a superb and pleasant aesthetic. A stunning design piece with a touch of minimalist Danish style that also blends well into a modern space. A design piece that tells a story of passion, innovation, and creativity.

Amitay Singer Studio, interior design - Adi Shaked (credit: Maya Avgar) Amitay Singer Studio, interior design - Adi Shaked (credit: Maya Avgar)

The "Screw Library" – Amitay Singer – for interior designer Adi Shaked

A library that defines and encloses the space, incorporating materials such as metal, natural wood, and natural travertine — materials from nature that create a luxurious and natural feeling together.

According to interior designer Adi Shaked: The "Screw Library" is a library designed for a couple with very elegant taste who moved from a private house to an apartment. The desire was to design a library that would be minimalist yet still very present. That would set the tone, but in a classic and sophisticated way. I very much wanted to include another material in the library and make it unique.

There were several challenges in the planning process, starting from combining the materials and choosing the exact proportions. The fact that I also designed lighting fixtures and a cooking area on part of the library surface, along with the desire to integrate a television and storage area, highlights the importance of working with a skilled professional — a product designer who doesn’t just execute.

And so, I designed the library together with Amitay, who provided professional, technical, and most importantly, courteous support. This is not the first time I’ve worked with him, and it’s always a pleasure.

I came to him in this project with a raw and initial concept and idea, but thanks to the collaboration, we managed to execute it at a very high level, and the result is beautiful and unique. All the technical and functional requirements were addressed, and most importantly — in the right proportions. No material overshadowed the others, and likewise, the elements — both decorative and technical — each had its rightful place and precise weight.

Amitay Singer Studio (credit: Itay Ayalon) Amitay Singer Studio (credit: Itay Ayalon) Amitay Singer Studio (credit: Itay Ayalon)

The Screw Library: white-painted metal combined with a storage unit made of oak wood in a refined blocky look. The unit appears to float and hovers above the parquet floor, wrapping around the corner of the living space and thereby creating continuity and a meticulous aesthetic connection between the living room and the hallway. The choice to design a mostly open unit was made to maintain an airy and spacious feel and to allow the clients to express themselves through the selection of decorative items placed on the shelves, including cascading green plants, design books, a nostalgic turntable, and records. A design that creates a story of originality and wisdom, turning the house into a pleasant place and creating a sense of belonging.