For the first time: The Israeli Jazz Festival in Lehavim

A new Israeli jazz festival is born – "The Jazz Festival in Lehavim." The festival will take place in Lehavim over the weekend of May 8–10 and will focus on Israeli jazz ensembles. The festival will feature a variety of live performances by some of the leading ensembles in Israel, presenting their own interpretations of "traditional" jazz works in new arrangements, alongside original music.

The production and artistic direction of the festival is led by Orly Stern, a resident of Lehavim, who voluntarily initiated and established the "Jazz Club in Lehavim" with the support of the Lehavim Council and the community center. Over four years of activity, the club has brought dozens of Israeli jazz musicians to the town, and in collaboration with the "Israeli Jazz Community," also international jazz musicians. Gradually, a southern community of jazz lovers has grown, coming from all over the south.

Performers at the festival include: Yogev Shetrit Trio, Alon Farber’s Ensemble and Hachagiga, a masterclass with Shai Zelman, Jess Koren – Affinity Trio hosting Juanita Cohen Smith, Matan Klein and Shai Zelman Quintet, Guy Levy Sextet, Kobi Salomon and the Bitzaron Stompers, and more.

The festival provides a stage for young ensembles who will perform between the main shows, and at the end of Thursday’s performances, a jam session will take place into the night with participation from festival musicians and audience members. In a desire to collaborate with southern businesses, the "Jazz Festival in Lehavim" will serve boutique beers from the western Negev, fine wine from the Negev Highlands, and other southern delicacies.

Those coming from afar will enjoy discounted accommodation for festival attendees at the “Negev” hotel by Domus in Beersheba, and throughout the weekend, many free activities will be offered as part of the “Jane’s Walk” project.

Artistic director and festival producer Orly Stern noted: “Our festival puts a spotlight on the wonderful Israeli jazz artist community, with the goal of building a warm home for them in the south. I must emphasize that my initiative would not have become a reality without the moving and ongoing support of the Lehavim Council and the Lehavim Community Center.”

Head of the Lehavim Council, Elad Arazi, stated: “The Jazz Club in Lehavim operates as a unique hub in the south for meetings between jazz musicians and a warm audience, offering performances in a special community atmosphere. There is no doubt that the new jazz festival in Lehavim marks the beginning of a tradition.”

Cost: Single ticket: NIS 85 instead of NIS 100

Day ticket (entry to two performances): NIS 150 instead of NIS 170

