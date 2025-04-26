A unique consumer move in the car market: Free fuel and insurance for a year

Life in Israel isn’t cheap, and the cost of living is felt from every direction. Being a driver in Israel in 2025 presents numerous financial challenges. Fuel prices are on the rise, insurance premiums have significantly increased since the war began, and regular maintenance makes up a considerable portion of the average family’s expenses.

The car market in Israel offers a variety of options, but often, when digging deeper into the fine print, you discover conditions that weren’t apparent in the initial advertisement. As consumers, we’ve all learned to thoroughly examine offers and confirm what exactly is included in the deal.

Among the abundance of offers, Nissan presents a different approach. The Japanese brand, known for its quality and reliability over the years, chooses to focus on the post-purchase customer experience. Instead of focusing solely on the initial purchase price, Nissan's new offer addresses two significant aspects of car ownership: fuel and insurance.

As part of the deal, Nissan provides a prepaid fuel card for use at Sonol gas stations. The card is calculated based on the average fuel consumption of each of the company’s models and covers 15,000 kilometers – the average annual distance driven by an Israeli driver. A particularly important detail: the card is not time-limited. Therefore, those who drive less than average can enjoy the benefit for a longer period.

The second benefit concerns insurance – the company provides compulsory and comprehensive insurance for the first year. This is a significant advantage that gives peace of mind at the beginning of the journey with the new car.

Nissan is experiencing a renewal in the Israeli market. The Japanese brand is showing impressive growth: in the first quarter of the year, the company nearly quadrupled its sales compared to the same period last year, with 4,100 new cars delivered to customers, placing it 6th among all car brands. Moreover, the popular and well-known Nissan Juke Hybrid ranked 12th on the list of best-selling models in Israel – with nearly 1,900 deliveries in the quarter. At the same time, the company is launching new campaigns featuring Oren Smadja and Adi Himelbloy, and opening new showrooms in Herzliya and Petah Tikva. The technology in Nissan models is designed to offer smoother and more comfortable driving (credit: PR)

A Variety of Models with Proven Japanese Quality

All models are included in the promotion, across all trim and equipment levels, so everyone can find a car that fits their needs:

Nissan Juke Hybrid: An urban crossover with a unique design that combines a youthful and dynamic character with energy efficiency. The Juke, which created an entire category in the market, continues to evolve with a new generation that blends bold design lines, a sophisticated interior, and balanced performance. It offers a fun driving experience in the city alongside comfort on intercity trips and includes advanced safety features with high-quality finishes.

Nissan Qashqai: A family crossover that sets a new standard in its category. The Qashqai offers the perfect balance between a spacious interior and conveniently maneuverable exterior dimensions. It is built with a focus on passenger comfort, featuring high-quality materials, excellent noise insulation, and ergonomically designed seats. Advanced safety systems and innovative technology make every drive a safe and pleasant experience.

Nissan X-TRAIL: The spacious family SUV offering 5 or 7 seats and a modular trunk with 16 possible layout configurations. The X-TRAIL is designed for families needing space and flexibility, with smart storage solutions and easy access to all seating rows. An advanced multimedia system with full smartphone connectivity, 360-degree cameras, and driver assistance systems make driving powerful and safe.

Nissan Sentra: A mid-size sedan that combines refined design with exceptional attention to detail. The Sentra is characterized by elegant lines, a surprisingly spacious cabin, and rich features. It offers a balanced driving experience that emphasizes comfort and quietness, alongside stability and confidence on the road.

Technology Focused on Safety and Comfort

Beyond design and performance, Nissan models excel in safety and comfort technologies. The Japanese brand is known for its attention to manufacturing quality, long-term reliability, and smart design focused on the needs of the driver and passengers.

Moreover, Japanese technology and ergonomics provide the consumer with an integrated driving experience that is both advanced and easy to operate. Physical controls make driving simple, without the need for active thinking. For example, physical controls for the air conditioning, multimedia system, and more.

The technology in Nissan models is designed to offer smoother and more comfortable driving, with active safety systems that operate continuously to prevent accidents. Nissan’s intelligent control system ensures optimal road grip and precise handling in all road conditions, providing a true sense of security on every drive. Beyond design and performance, Nissan models excel in safety and comfort technologies (credit: PR)

Quality That Stands the Test of Time

Nissan’s reputation as a high-quality Japanese car manufacturer has been built over decades of engineering excellence. All of the company’s models are manufactured under strict quality control, with attention to every detail. This is reflected in long-term reliability, relatively low maintenance costs, and strong value retention over time.

Quality is evident in every aspect – from paint and material durability, to engine noise and responsiveness, to the way the doors close and the buttons respond. It’s a feeling that becomes apparent from the first test drive and only strengthens with each day of vehicle ownership.

If you’re considering purchasing a new car, now is the time to check out Nissan’s offer. The “A Whole Year on Us” promotion allows you to start your journey with a new, high-quality car, with the significant advantage of free fuel and insurance for the first year. The offer is time-limited and valid for all Nissan models in all trim levels.

For more information, visit Nissan Israel's website or one of the new showrooms.

