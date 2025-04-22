Earth Day: A sustainable lifestyle begins at home

Sustainability can be an everyday matter, accessible, practical, and a part of life itself. Ahead of Earth Day, which will be marked on April 22, IKEA offers tips and ideas to help protect the environment. One of IKEA’s core principles is making sustainability accessible to everyone and creating comfortable and sustainable everyday life. Here are some solutions that will help you take care of the environment and your home. HÅLLBAR sorting bin – IKEA (credit: PR)

A sustainable lifestyle begins at home – use energy-efficient LED lighting that helps save energy and electricity over time. The SOLHETTA LED bulb lasts up to 25,000 hours and has high energy efficiency. If you use this LED bulb for three hours a day, you’ll only need to replace it in 20 years.

Waste sorting and reducing household waste – we always have household waste, usually from food leftovers and packaging. Sorting recyclable materials and organizing the fridge are two ways to help reduce waste – and also tidy up a bit at home. You can sort waste more easily and stay organized with a dedicated bin for each material type, from the HÅLLBAR product series.

IKEA’s iconic FRAKTA bag, NIS 5 (credit: PR)

Food – in order to extend the shelf life of food and maintain its freshness, organize the food in the fridge with transparent and airtight storage containers from the HAVSTOBIS series, which keep the food fresh and allow you to see what food is stored in each container in the fridge.

Before you go shopping, take with you IKEA’s iconic FRAKTA bag. The bag is a great example of a simple everyday solution that still has an impact. It’s made from recycled materials and intended for long-term reuse. HAVSTOBIS food storage containers – IKEA (credit: PR)

Furniture – a new look without replacing the sofa: sometimes all it takes to refresh the look of the sofa is a new cover. Replacing the cover can give the sofa new life and significantly extend its period of use. It’s a smart choice that’s sustainable and helps reduce consumption and waste.

IKEA strives to design accessible and sustainable products, using renewable and recycled materials and reducing the carbon footprint throughout the entire supply chain.