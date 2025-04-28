International design brand Porcelanosa launches a new showroom

The international design brand Porcelanosa, specializing in tiles, cladding, bathroom furniture, kitchens, and advanced architectural solutions, is now launching a new showroom in Israel, spread over two spacious floors and showcasing the brand’s finest collections.

In the new showroom, the Israeli audience can experience an innovative and inspiring design experience. The showroom, located in a central and accessible location in Herzliya Pituach, brings the power, quality, and elegance of the leading brand in home and commercial space design solutions.

Founded in Spain, Porcelanosa is considered one of the world’s leading companies in the field of wall and floor coverings, sanitary ware, kitchens, and bathroom furniture.

Now, with the opening of the showroom in Israel, consumers, architects, and local interior designers will be able to enjoy direct access to the brand’s stunning collections, along with professional guidance and personalized adaptation to the unique needs of the Israeli market. A new showroom, Porcelanosa, Hahoshlim 4 St., Herzliya Pituah (credit: Regev Kalaf)

The new showroom presents the latest innovations from Porcelanosa, including ceramic and porcelain tiles with advanced technologies, elegant bathroom solutions, bathroom furniture, and unique kitchens, all in accordance with the brand’s high standards.

In addition, the venue offers personal consultation services for architects, designers, and private clients who wish to upgrade their homes with quality and stylish solutions.

The new showroom was designed according to a unified international concept, in line with the aesthetic style of Porcelanosa’s flagship showrooms around the world, with an emphasis on elegant minimalism, natural materials, and precise space division with material libraries simulating real design scenes.

According to Ronit Lang, CEO of Porcelanosa in Israel: “The opening of the showroom in Israel marks a significant milestone in our regional activity. We are bringing a unique design experience to Israel, with innovative materials and personalized solutions for every project, while maintaining the luxurious and aesthetic line identified with the brand.”

This move is part of Porcelanosa’s growth trend in international markets, aiming to make its luxury products accessible to new audiences and create new design standards around the world. The new showroom is open to the general public and offers endless inspiration for anyone looking to design their home at the highest level.