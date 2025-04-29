Celebrating 40 years: IKEA launches a new edition of its iconic collection

The iconic STOCKHOLM collection has evolved over eight generations, with each generation being unique but sharing key characteristics: modern Scandinavian design of uncompromising quality.

In April, the latest and largest version of the STOCKHOLM collection will be launched. The collection offers a wide range of furniture, textile accessories, lighting solutions, and decorative items for the home. Materials take center stage—they are carefully selected for their quality, durability, and the way they complement one another. Solid wood, linen, and leather blend into a unique aesthetic, clearly evident in the furniture, handwoven wool rugs, hand-blown glassware, handwoven rattan pieces, and retro-style glass chandeliers. Each item in the collection tells a distinctive design story.

The collection was created by three Swedish designers with different but complementary design approaches. In line with the collection’s name, the inspiration is deeply rooted in the city of Stockholm, reflecting its urban and natural landscape. Rich natural hues pair harmoniously with natural wood, while the textile accessories mirror scenes and colors from nature.

The 2025 STOCKHOLM collection (credit: IKEA)

Two completely different sofas were initially designed as centerpiece items that define the entire collection. Designer Ola Wihlborg’s wide modular sofa comes in four colors, including deep turquoise velvet, and retains its shape even after use. After developing 30 prototypes to achieve the perfect shape for daily comfort, an elegant and spacious sofa was created, with units that can be used separately or connected to form a sofa of the desired length.

The second sofa, designed by Nike Karlsson, features a solid pine frame and white cushions, offering a design free of foam. It is made from natural materials and includes woven fabric, natural latex, and coconut fibers, giving it a timeless look and exceptional comfort.

Also in the collection is the iconic rattan cabinet with sliding doors, featuring a surface made of rattan fibers that have been hand-tied, bent, and crafted. Rattan also appears in the backrest of one of the dining chairs, while the armchair is constructed with a durable rattan frame topped with a deep cushion in light Bouclé fabric.

The natural character of the materials is evident throughout the collection, where chairs, bookshelves, and dining tables boast detailed design and smart structure—the result is elegant, clean designs that remain strong and durable. The bentwood chairs were created using a traditional technique in which beechwood is soaked in water and carefully bent by hand to form soft, rounded curves in the armrests and backrests. The 2025 STOCKHOLM collection (credit: IKEA)

In the designs of textile accessory designer Paulin Machado, the forest plays a central role—for example, in lampshades decorated with leaf and mushroom prints and color combinations drawn directly from the Scandinavian seasons. The rug collection, woven from 100% wool by skilled weavers, brings nature indoors with woven birch tree patterns, and is available in shades of green as well as gray-black-and-white tones. Blankets and pillowcases made from Merino wool feature colorful patterns that add a slightly dramatic look.

For the dining area, the collection offers ceramic and porcelain tableware, including glazed clay plates and bowls, and a series of glasses. A selection of large, unique vases serve as centerpiece items, including two hand-blown glass vases and one black ceramic vase, each piece possessing its own unique character.

The new STOCKHOLM collection will be available in IKEA stores starting April 10.