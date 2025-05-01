Checked and found: The LinkedIn report that highlights Israeli leadership

Already declared your expertise in AI? In an effort to track the supply of artificial intelligence talent across global countries, LinkedIn published the “AI Talent Concentration Index,” based on profile data as entered on the site. In other words, according to those who marked “AI expertise” in their profiles. The social network for job searching stated that it considers artificial intelligence engineering skills—such as machine learning or natural language processing—as well as AI literacy skills like ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot, as part of AI talent.

Based on 2024 data, these ten countries have the highest concentration of artificial intelligence talent compared to the global average, according to LinkedIn:

In 2024, Israel topped the list, as the country’s supply of artificial intelligence talent stands at 1.98% of its workforce. Singapore follows in second place, with the city-state boasting an AI talent supply of 1.64% of its workforce, while Luxembourg ranks third with a supply that is 1.44% of its workforce.

It should be noted that the top six countries in 2024 remain unchanged in their ranking from the previous year—2023. Meanwhile, Ireland climbed four spots to seventh place, and South Korea dropped three places to tenth in 2024. “Many of these countries, like Israel, Singapore, Luxembourg, and Estonia, have the highest concentration of people with AI expertise, even though they are relatively small in terms of population and geography,” said Chua Pei Ying, LinkedIn’s Chief Economist for Asia-Pacific.

She also added that this may be possible through “building a thriving ecosystem where talent is nurtured, where companies invest in developing their employees' skills, or where governments implement policies that encourage continuous learning,” she told CNBC. They spend 40% more time acquiring AI skills than their peers in the region. Singapore (credit: REUTERS)

Also noted by CNBC were the capabilities of India. Although it did not enter the top-ranking countries, the developing nation showed a 252% increase in this area between 2016 and 2024, indicating that professionals in the country “are actively building their AI-related skills,” according to LinkedIn. As for Singapore’s capabilities, LinkedIn stated that “Singapore’s cultural emphasis on learning contributes to its competitive advantage in this new era of artificial intelligence.” Chua added, “Our data shows that professionals in Singapore are among the most enthusiastic learners, spending 40% more time acquiring AI skills compared to their peers across Asia-Pacific.”