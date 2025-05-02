A hidden gem: This Tel Aviv neighborhood has become a magical cultural hub

Amid winding alleyways and low houses with green balconies lies one of the most enchanting streets in Tel Aviv – Shalom Shabazi Street in the Neve Tzedek neighborhood. A street that may appear sleepy at first glance, but beneath the seemingly quiet surface pulses a vibrant cultural heart that draws artists, tourists, and locals alike.

"When I come to Shabazi, I feel like time stands still," said Michal, a "tourist" from Jerusalem who visits the street every time she's in the big city. "There’s something here in the mix of old and new, traditional and modern, that simply doesn’t exist anywhere else in the country. When I walk on the old paving stones, surrounded by early 20th-century architecture, I feel like I’ve stepped into a period film."

The street, which forms the backbone of Neve Tzedek – the first neighborhood built outside the walls of old Jaffa in 1887 – has undergone a fascinating metamorphosis over the years. In the early 1980s, when large parts of Tel Aviv began to change and renew, some developers saw the old neighborhood as a real estate opportunity and wanted to demolish the historic buildings to make way for towers.

"There was a critical moment in the 1980s," says Yuval Cohen, who has lived on Shabazi Street for decades and whom we met at a café sipping espresso, "when this neighborhood almost disappeared. Fortunately, awareness of preservation awakened at that time and managed to save this gem. I remember buying this apartment in a building that was practically a ruin, and everyone thought I was crazy. Today, they see that I simply had vision." Shabazi Street, Tel Aviv (credit: Maya Cohen)

A Blend of Old and New

Yuval, who invested all his savings in renovating the apartment, was one of the pioneers who recognized the neighborhood’s potential. "Back then, Neve Tzedek was quite neglected. Many houses were empty, some nearly uninhabitable. But when I looked past the neglect, I saw the real treasure – the soul of the place, its historical story, the connection to Tel Aviv’s roots. Look at me now, on a street like no other in Israel."

Along the street are scattered small art galleries, each one a world unto itself. A delicatessen that looks like it was plucked from a Parisian alley, its display windows showcasing original works by Israeli artists alongside rare vintage items. Small cafés offer intimate seating corners, some overlooking the relaxed street life.

Between the galleries and cafés are hidden boutiques of young Israeli designers, vintage bookstores, and craft and toy shops that look like they came straight out of a romantic Parisian lane. In each one, the items displayed in the window tell a story. "I find myself coming here every time I need a special gift," says Alon, a Tel Aviv resident, as he leaves a shop with a wrapped package. "You won’t find the usual mall stuff here. Every item here has character, it has a story. My daughter is eight, and she already knows that when we come to Shabazi, there’s something special waiting – not another plastic toy that breaks after a week, but something that will stay with her for years."

What makes Shabazi Street unique is its quiet illusion. There’s none of the noise and hustle of the city center, no vendor shouting or honking cars. Instead, there’s a gentle, almost contemplative calm that accompanies visitors as they wander between the shops. "That’s the magic of Shabazi," says Ronit, who lives on a nearby side street. "The street looks sleepy, but if you look closely, you’ll see everything here is teeming with life. Artists are working in their small studios, people are sitting in cafés writing, designers are showcasing their latest work. It’s quiet on the outside, but lively on the inside."

"On weekends, there are crowds of people here," Yuval sums up, "but even then, the street maintains its quiet and respectful character. It’s not a place you come to party, it’s a place you come to be impressed, to feel, to experience." Shabazi Street, Tel Aviv (credit: Maya Cohen)

A Source of Local Pride

A longtime neighborhood resident, Avraham, 86, sits on a bench on the street, watching the passersby. "I’ve lived here my whole life," he says with a smile. "I saw the neighborhood when it was neglected, when no one wanted to live here. Today, when I see all these people walking around and admiring it, I feel proud. It’s always been a special neighborhood – now others are finally realizing it too."

Shalom Shabazi Street in Neve Tzedek may not be Tel Aviv’s main thoroughfare, but for many, it represents the perfect harmony between past and future, between preservation and innovation, and most of all – the ability of a place to retain its soul even within a large and bustling city. It’s no wonder that tourists and Israelis alike find themselves returning again and again to this magical street, which offers not only a unique shopping and culinary experience, but also a glimpse into the roots of the White City – a time when Tel Aviv was just a distant dream, and Neve Tzedek – a small island of culture and civilization in the heart of the sand dunes.