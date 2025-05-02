A $6B theme park opens in Florida, and here's what it does that no one has ever done before

In just one week, a new theme park will officially open in Orlando, Florida, set to change everything you thought about family entertainment. After a massive investment of over $6 billion and years of development, Universal is ready to launch "Epic Universe" – the most ambitious theme park ever built.

The new park, opening on May 22, is the first major traditional park to open in Florida since Universal Islands of Adventure in 1999. Located about 8 km southeast of the existing Universal complex, the new center includes the park itself along with three hotels and ample space for future expansions.

Epic Universe is divided into five "worlds," each offering a unique experience:

Celestial Park – the central area of the park, featuring a design that combines Victorian aesthetics with space and cosmic exploration motifs.

Super Nintendo World – a world based on popular Nintendo characters and games, including Mario, Yoshi, and Donkey Kong.

Dark Universe – an area showcasing classic Universal monsters, including Frankenstein, Dracula, and the Phantom of the Opera.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic – a continuation of the Harry Potter worlds already present in other parks, this time focused on 1920s Paris.

How to Train Your Dragon: Berk Island – based on the popular animated film series, with a Viking village and interactive dragons.

Attractions You Won't Want to Miss

Among the 11 new attractions in the park, three are already standing out for their innovation:

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry of Magic – an advanced simulation ride that combines movement in all directions, giant screens, and sophisticated animatronic characters. Riders embark on a mission to capture Dolores Umbridge, who is on trial. The ride combines elements from the Spider-Man attraction at Islands of Adventure and the Tower of Terror at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Monsters Unleashed: Frankenstein’s Experiment – a horror attraction with an unprecedented amount of animatronics, including Frankenstein’s Monster, Dracula, and the Phantom of the Opera. The ride pushes the boundaries of amusement park technology.

Stardust Races – a dual roller coaster with intertwined tracks and racing competitors. The ride includes multiple launches and a high-speed pace, with a special maneuver bringing riders within inches of another roller coaster full of upside-down riders.

Beyond the main attractions, Epic Universe offers a wide range of interactive elements: In the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, wands (priced at $85) allow visitors to "cast spells" and trigger special effects throughout the 1920s Paris area, including floating feathers, talking portraits, and magical creatures.

On Berk Island, visitors can pet an advanced animatronic dragon that reacts to touch with head movements, blinking, and smiling. In other parts of the world, a robotic dragon sprays cold air on passersby, and an animatronic baby dragon reacts to interactions with children.

In Super Nintendo World, "Power-Up" bracelets (priced at $42) allow visitors to hit question-mark blocks familiar from the Mario world, track results in Mario Kart, and play drums like Donkey Kong to reveal special effects and secret rewards.

Food and Drinks

Each world in the park offers unique culinary experiences: In Super Nintendo World, mushrooms take center stage in various menus. In Dark Universe, the "Das Steakhouse" restaurant serves a "Blood Orange" chicken sandwich with black buns and a red sauce resembling blood. The nearby "Blazing Blade" bar is designed as a meeting place for monster hunters, with decapitated creature heads behind the bar and a giant windmill outside that lights up from time to time.

In Celestial Park, "Pizza Moon" is styled like a Jules Verne adventure, and the "Celestiki" bar offers exotic cocktails in a style reminiscent of Volcano Bay Water Park. The most impressive restaurant is "Atlantic" – a seafood chef’s restaurant with a glass facade that looks like a giant aquarium.

Is the Park Suitable for Children?

The answer depends on the age and height of the children. Nine out of the 11 attractions have a minimum height requirement, ranging from 86 cm for the Yoshi ride in Super Nintendo World to 122 cm for several attractions, including Stardust Races and Monsters Unleashed. The two remaining attractions require adult supervision for riders under 122 cm. Aside from the magnificent Constellation Carousel, the Dragon and Yoshi water ride, there aren't many attractions for children under 102 cm, especially not for toddlers.

Accommodation Options

Alongside the park opening, Universal is adding three new hotels to its 11 hotels in Orlando: Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort – two budget-friendly hotels that are already open to visitors. The hotels are space and exploration-themed, with pools, bars, and quick-service restaurants.

Universal Helios Grand Hotel – a luxury hotel located at the edge of the park, offering dedicated access for its guests. The hotel will officially open with the park on May 22 and includes a giant statue of Apollo (the Greek sun god), a mural in the elevator depicting the story of the transition between day and night, and a rooftop bar adorned with star constellations.

