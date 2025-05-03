Spring trends are beginning to bloom: Tips for decorating your home this upcoming season

Spring is already here, and with it comes the time to refresh and incorporate designs that suit this season. To upgrade your home and create an atmosphere of calm, optimism, and serenity, here are some design trends that will bring spring into your home, with tips to help you implement them easily.

1. Cozy intimate corners

The tip: Create private and pampering corners in every space. Avoid overly large areas and designate unique corners that bring a sense of intimacy and calm. If you have a small nook in the living area or bedroom, use it to create a soft and pleasant place to relax.

How to do it:

Use soft pillows, poufs, or lounging sofas.

Choose soft pastel tones like baby blue, greenish, and peach, which bring optimism and calm.

If possible, place these cozy corners near a view, or add greenery to the home for a natural look.

Planning and design by Sigal Krispin, courtesy of Light In

Outdoor lighting - Light In

2. Earth tones – a connection to nature

The tip: Use earth tones that bring a sense of naturalness and warmth. Warm colors like browns, sandy tones, and golden dunes will enhance the overall feel and suit almost any design style.

How to do it:

With furniture or accessories made of wood, rattan, or wicker.

Rugs, curtains, and furniture pieces in natural shades.

Use rich textures like leather, stone, or reclaimed wood.

Light In

NATURE DESIGN from OKNIN

3. Biophilia – a love of nature

The tip: Connect the home to nature with biophilic design. It’s not only aesthetic, but also healthy and helps improve mood. Choose natural materials and colors that convey peace and a sense of life.

How to do it:

Add lots of greenery to the home – indoor plants bring life and evoke a sense of nature.

Use natural materials like reclaimed wood, stone, and marble, and even ecological textiles.

If possible, upgrade the house openings with large windows that let in plenty of natural light and maximize the connection to the outdoor environment.

NATURE DESIGN from OKNIN

OKNIN Gallery

4. Curves and straight lines

The tip: Combine geometric straight lines with rounded items that add softness to the space. The goal is to create a balance between modernity and gentle comfort.

How to do it:

Avoid sharp and rigid designs – choose furniture with soft and rounded lines, like round sofas and comfortable armchairs.

Use design elements with amorphous shapes, which provide a warm and embracing feel.

Combining rounded furniture will provide aesthetic harmony to the space and create a sense of ease.

Planning and design by Sigal Krispin, courtesy of Light In

Courtesy of OKNIN, design and planning by Ronit Shisman

5. Spring light – a play of soft lighting

The tip: Spring brings wonderful natural light – take advantage of it, and complement it with soft lighting that supports a feeling of calm.

How to do it:

Prefer lighting fixtures with warm light.

Place reading lamps or decorative lighting in intimate areas.

Combine recessed lighting or hidden strip lighting – it adds depth and is easy on the eyes.

Candles and small LED lights can work wonders on spring evenings.

Tips provided by interior designer Hila Hareli from OKNIN and Keren Selnikov, marketing manager at Light In.