TAKEANAP chain expands its activity and opens two new branches

The Israeli lifestyle brand TAKEANAP, specializing in high-quality textiles and complementary home accessories, is expanding its physical presence and is currently opening two new branches: a permanent concept store of approximately 50 square meters in the Drorim Mall in Bnei Dror – with an investment of about NIS 0.5 million, and a seasonal pop-up store in the Seven Stars Mall in Herzliya. With the opening of these new branches, TAKEANAP reaches seven active branches, and by the end of 2025, the chain is expected to expand with four additional ones – as part of a strategic plan to strengthen its nationwide presence and make the brand experience accessible beyond Tel Aviv and the Gush Dan area.

According to Gal Dreiblatt, founder and owner: "TAKEANAP is not just a store – it is an experience of a calm, precise, and pleasant home, one you enjoy coming back to at the end of the day. Until now, we have mainly operated in the Tel Aviv and central area, and we have received support and demand from other parts of the country through our website. Now, with the opening of new branches, we aim to make the brand experience accessible to wider audiences throughout Israel. At the same time, the chain continues to renew its offerings – with new seasonal collections, organic textiles, and ecological products. The fashion category of the chain is also expanding, and already today, you can find clothing items and accessories in the branches, which are expected to grow and expand soon as part of the trend to become a complete lifestyle experience.”

The chain was established in 2004 by designer Gal Dreiblatt and focuses on creating high-quality products that balance design, comfort, sustainability, and natural materials – for the home and life. TAKEANAP emphasizes the use of combed cotton threads, attention to detail, and meticulous production processes, and offers renewed collections including textiles, clothing items, accessories, and complementary products. The brand’s products are sold in the chain's branches and on the online store.